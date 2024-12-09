IRCTC Down? E-Ticketing Website, App Displays 'Try Again Later' Message All You Need To Know
12/9/2024 2:00:37 AM
(MENAFN- Live Mint) Indian Railways e-ticketing service Indian Railway Catering and tourism Corporation (IRCTC) mobile app and website are down.
On the official website co, a message reads:
"DOWNTIME MESSAGE
Due to scheduled maintenance, the e-ticketing service will be unavailable for the next one hour. Please try again later.
For cancellations or to file a TDR, kindly contact customer care at:
Phone: 14646, 0755-6610661, 0755-4090600
Email: ..."
Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) is a public sector undertaking that provides ticketing, catering, and tourism services for the state-owned Indian Railways.
Indian Railways is reportedly set to launch its "super app" by December, according to ET report. This all-in-one platform will enable passengers to access a range of services, including ticket bookings, platform pass purchases, and train tracking, all from a single app.
Developed by the Centre for Railway Information Systems (CRIS), the app will integrate with IRCTC's existing systems to provide a seamless user experience.
In a first, IRCTC will set up a tent city at Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh for the Kumbh Mela, a Hindu religious congregation held once in 12 years, beginning next month.
A total of 400 tents will be set up in the "Mahakumbha Gram", said Gaurav Jha, group general manager of IRCTC's western region.
