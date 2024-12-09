Medica Superspecialty Hospital, Part Of Manipal Hospital Group, Joins Forces With Indian Museum Kolkata To Conduct Mega CPR Training Programme

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai / Kolkata, 6th December'24: In a significant step towards creating a CPR-ready community, Medica Superspecialty Hospital, part of the Manipal Hospital group, joined hands with the Indian Museum to conduct a Mega CPR (Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation) Training Programme at the historic Indian Museum courtyard. The CPR training sessions took place today from 11 am onwards, supervised by Dr. Indranil Das, Head of Emergency at Medica Superspecialty Hospital and an alumnus of the International Visitorship Leadership Programme (IVLP) in the USA. The sessions brought together volunteers from renowned institutes, some of which are - St. Xaviers' High School, Howrah, Douglas Memorial School, St. Sebastian's School, Annex College, Aditya Academy Senior Secondary, Dum Dum, Aditya Academy Secondary, Barasat and an NGO called - Sapgachi Humanity for you and Me (HUM). The event witnessed the gracious presence of esteemed Chief Guests, namely, Mr. Nakagawa Koichi, Japanese Consul General, who lent support to this vital cause.



Dr. Ayanabh Debgupta, Regional Chief Operating Officer, Regional Chief Operating Officer, Manipal Hospitals (East), said,“In India, almost half of the patients who experience a heart attack arrive at hospitals after 400 minutes from the time their symptoms started; that is much beyond the ideal time of 30 minutes. Experts say that without help within 18 minutes of cardiac arrest, the damage cannot be reversed. Here, CPR training can be useful by providing immediate help until medical care arrives. We have already conducted multiple CPR training sessions in schools, colleges, corporate offices, and other institutes throughout this year and we aim to continuously do so. We intend to ensure that those who are geeting trained by us are in turn training their near & dear ones. This will enable us to create CPR SMART citizens around us. Today, it is our complete pleasure to conduct CPR training session at the iconic Indian Museum and we are immensely grateful to them for this unique collaboration. The response we have received is overwhelming, and we look forward to more such collaborations."



Continuing its mission of life-saving education, Medica Superspecialty Hospital, part of Manipal Hospital group, has already trained over 2,000 volunteers across Kolkata. Today, the picturesque courtyard of the Indian Museum, a blend of history with hope, was an inspiring backdrop for the training as volunteers united for a common cause. 200 volunteers joined the movement, making themselves CPR-ready and better equipped to act in emergencies.



Mr. Arijit Dutta Choudhury, Director at the Indian Museum, expressed,“This initiative has been a long-standing priority for us. We have already equipped our employees with CPR training in collaboration with Medica. Through this program, our goal is to promote a culture of safety and preparedness within schools, colleges, and other organizations. We know that delayed medical care contributes significantly to adverse health outcomes. Hence, timely medical assistance can make all the difference, especially in emergencies like cardiac arrests or accidents. Today, around 10 institutes joined hands with us for this training programme, and we appreciate their participation. With students also receiving CPR training today, they are now better equipped to handle critical emergencies at home. We are delighted to collaborate with Medica on this impactful initiative and hope to continue this collaboration for many more such programmes in the days to come."



While talking about the initiative, Dr. Sayan Bhattacharya, Deputy Director at the Indian Museum, Kolkata (Ministry of Culture, Government of India), emphasized, "As India's oldest and largest museum, the Indian Museum, Kolkata holds a unique position as both a cultural space and a hub for public awareness. Beyond preserving and showcasing our nation's rich heritage, we actively engage with the community to foster essential skills and knowledge. Earlier this year, we collaborated with Medica Super speciality Hospital to conduct a BLS training session for our staff, which was highly successful. Building on this success, today's CPR training program has garnered an overwhelmingly positive response. This reinforces our commitment to expanding such initiatives and equipping the public with life-saving skills."



The alarming boom in sudden cardiac arrest cases, among the beneath-50 population, is an urgent situation. Recent cases with celebrities of their 30s and 40s have brought the awareness to the forefront and have demanded preparedness. According to clinical specialists, CPR must be administered right away to reduce mortality substantially. Thus, training turns into a critical network need.

