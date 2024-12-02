Stronghold Insurance's Romulo I. Delos Reyes, Jr. Honoured As Outstanding Leader At ACES Awards 2024 Media Outreach Newswire APAC

(MENAFN- OutReach Newswire) BANGKOK, THAILAND - Media OutReach Newswire - 3 December 2024 - Romulo I. Delos Reyes, Jr., President and General Manager of Stronghold Insurance Company, Inc., has been recognised as one of the "Outstanding Leaders in Asia" at the prestigious Asia Corporate Excellence and Sustainability (ACES) Awards 2024. This accolade highlights Mr. Delos Reyes's extraordinary leadership and his transformative contributions to the non-life insurance sector in the Philippines.





Romulo Jr. Delos Reyes, President & General Manager of Stronghold Insurance Company, Inc. (centre), is honoured with the prestigious Outstanding Leaders in Asia award at the ACES Awards 2024 in Bangkok, Thailand. This momentous recognition was presented by Dr. Shanggari Balakrishnan, President of the ACES Awards (left), and Hemant Batra, Honorary Chairman of the ACES Awards (right), celebrating unparalleled leadership and excellence.

With over 45 years of industry experience, Mr. Delos Reyes's journey is a testament to dedication and perseverance. Starting with Stronghold Insurance in 1979 as a working student and collector, he rose through the ranks, taking on roles such as fire inspector, underwriting supervisor, and underwriting manager. His rise to the top exemplifies his adaptability and steadfast commitment to the company's growth.



Under Mr. Delos Reyes's leadership, Stronghold Insurance is on a trajectory to become the Philippines' leading non-life insurance provider by 2030. "Every role I undertook taught me invaluable lessons that continue to shape my leadership," he reflects. His strategic vision has guided the company to become a key player in the industry, ranking among the top in Net Income Performance, Paid-Up Capital, Net Premium Written, Company Assets and Premiums Earned, as per the Insurance Commission's December 2023 report.



Stronghold Insurance's robust growth is reflected in its milestones, such as securing the Reinsurance of the Property and Engineering Combined Risk and Catastrophe Excess of Loss Treaty for the Government Service Insurance System, valued at PHP 13 billion-the company's largest single premium transaction. Its expansive network now includes over 150 offices nationwide and major multi-story facilities in Visayas and Mindanao, further enhancing customer access to insurance services.



Mr. Delos Reyes's leadership philosophy prioritises client satisfaction and employee well-being. "Clients' satisfaction is our ultimate strategy," he emphasises. This client-centric approach, combined with a supportive organisational culture, has resulted in an exceptional employee retention rate of 92%, underscoring the company's commitment to talent development and empowerment.



Beyond business success, Stronghold Insurance demonstrates a strong commitment to societal impact. Its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) efforts include medical missions for underserved communities, disaster relief initiatives, and the establishment of the DAVID C. MERCADO Foundation, which extends charitable support across various causes.



The ACES Awards, organised by MORS Group, celebrate exemplary leadership and sustainability in Asia. Mr. Delos Reyes's recognition as an Outstanding Leader in Asia underscores his remarkable contributions to advancing the insurance industry while fostering a culture of innovation, responsibility, and community impact. This award reflects not only his personal achievements but also Stronghold Insurance's steadfast commitment to shaping a brighter future for its stakeholders and society.













