HQ Strengthens HQ Connect Global Supplier Network With Transferz Partnership

(MENAFN- Pressat) HQ, the industry-leading global enterprise solution for corporate mobility, is thrilled to announce a strategic partnership with Transferz, a renowned global supplier specializing in ground services.

Through this partnership, HQ clients will now have seamless access to Transferz's expansive of over 1,500 directly sourced and vetted transfer companies across more than 150 countries from the HQ SummitGround platform. This ensures unmatched global coverage for a range of options, from standard to luxury, and a rapidly expanding fleet of electric vehicles.

The integration of Transferz into the HQ Connect network significantly enhances global coverage and offers users even greater flexibility when booking and managing ground travel. Transferz's dedication to safety, sustainability, and diversity aligns perfectly with HQ's mission to deliver an unparalleled transportation solution for businesses and their travelers.

As part of the HQ Connect supplier network, Transferz vehicles, and drivers are thoroughly vetted and fully insured, meeting HQ Connect's stringent safety standards. This ensures a consistently high-quality experience for every passenger, every time. This is bolstered by Transferz's 24/7 multilingual customer support and continually growing electric vehicle fleet.

"We are excited to partner with Transferz, who share our vision for creating a seamless ground travel experience with reliable, global car services and a laser-like focus on duty of care and passenger safety,” said Jeff LaFave, Managing Director of HQ. "This partnership also allows us to provide our clients with a wide range of ground travel options that are both cost-efficient and reliable. With millions of rides serviced across 150 countries, Transferz has a proven track record in providing a comfortable and convenient ground travel journey, especially airport rides.”



“At Transferz, we are proud to partner with HQ to revolutionize global travel by delivering sustainable, scalable, and high-quality transportation solutions. Our shared commitment to reliable service, clear communication, and eco-friendly innovation ensures Peace of Mind for travelers and corporate clients alike. With Transferz's network of over 1,500 vetted providers in 150+ countries and HQ's industry-leading technology, this collaboration reflects our vision for a seamless and sustainable future in travel. We are excited about the impact this partnership will have in shaping the next generation of ground transportation solutions.” - Simen Schimmel, COO and Founder at Transferz.

About HQ

HQ is a global leader in enterprise solutions for corporate mobility, providing innovative and efficient transportation services to Fortune 500 companies. HQ's SummitGround platform offers a comprehensive suite of tools and services designed to streamline and optimize business travel.

About Transferz

Transferz is revolutionizing global travel with sustainable and scalable transfer solutions, partnering with the world's most trusted travel brands across 150+ countries. Our expansive network of over 1,500 directly sourced and vetted transfer companies offers a range of options from standard to luxury vehicles, including a rapidly growing fleet of electric cars. At the core of our mission is a commitment to driving the global shift towards greener travel. We provide seamless airport and city transfers, ensuring reliable, safe, and comfortable journeys tailored to individual needs. With 24/7 customer support and a focus on innovation, Transferz is setting new standards in the travel industry, prioritizing sustainability, quality, and customer satisfaction in every transfer we facilitate. We have over 1300 hubs globally that we service of which in >150 hubs we provide sustainable solutions.



