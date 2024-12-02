EECU Credit Union Celebrates Opening Of 19Th Financial Center

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

EECU, the second-largest credit union in Dallas-Fort Worth, is proud to announce the opening of its newest Center. Located at The Shops at Chisholm Trail Ranch in Fort Worth, this location becomes EECU's 19th Financial Center in the DFW area.

The 1,200-square-foot space boasts a clean, modern interior and state-of-the-art features including Personal Teller Machines in both the drive-thru and lobby. These PTMs allow for quick, convenient transactions, such as deposits and withdrawals, and offer the option to video chat with an EECU financial advisor for live assistance.

Friendly EECU staff members are available on-site to assist Members with opening an account or applying for a loan. The interior also features two Dialogue Offices where Members can meet with an experienced advisor to have a conversation about their financial needs, from home buying and auto loans to investment goals and insurance.

"We're excited to open our new Chisholm Trail Financial Center and offer these innovative banking features to the residents and businesses in the area," said EECU President and CEO Lonnie Nicholson. "This location will strengthen our presence in South Fort Worth and provide expanded convenience for our Members in this growing community."

EECU will be hosting a week-long celebration to mark this special occasion. From December 2 to December 6, EECU will host a daily prize drawing, with a grand prize giveaway on December 7.

On December 7, EECU will host a Community Celebration from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Open to the public, the family-friendly event will have giveaways, food, and fun activities for everyone.

The Chisholm Trail Financial Center lobby will be open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The drive-thru will offer expanded hours during the week, opening at 8 a.m. Monday through Friday.



About EECU Credit Union

With more than $4 billion in assets, EECU Credit Union is one of North Texas' largest locally owned financial institutions. For nearly 90 years, EECU has been serving the financial needs of individuals and businesses in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex. Today, EECU provides nearly 300,000 members with a full range of financial products and nationwide convenience through a network of 5,000 Service Centers, 85,000 free ATMs and 24/7 online and mobile banking. For more information, visit EECU

CONTACT INFORMATION:

Adam Hernandez

Director, Digital & Corporate Communications

(817) 805-1246

[email protected]

