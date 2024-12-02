Paul Byrne, MD, FACOG: Experienced Obstetrician

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

Square Care Medical Group – Mineola is proud to welcome Paul Byrne, MD, FACOG, to its esteemed team of healthcare professionals. Recognized for his compassionate and caring approach to obstetric and gynecologic care, Dr. Byrne brings a wealth of experience and expertise to the community, specializing in comprehensive obstetric care for patients, including those with high-risk pregnancies, as well as a full range of gynecologic services.

A Long Island native, growing up in Suffolk County, Dr. Byrne's impressive educational background includes a Bachelor of Science Degree from Cornell University and a Medical Degree from SUNY Upstate Medical University at Syracuse. He completed his residency in obstetrics and gynecology at Winthrop University Hospital, where he honed his skills in managing complex cases and providing exceptional patient care.

With a focus on innovation and patient safety, Dr. Byrne is proficient in minimally invasive surgical techniques, including advanced laparoscopic and robotic procedures, offering patients alternatives to traditional hysterectomy. His commitment to providing the highest standard of care has positioned him as a trusted resource within the community.

As an active member of several professional organizations, including the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, the Medical Society of the State of New York, the American Institute of Ultrasound Medicine, and the American Association of Gynecologic Laparoscopists, Dr. Byrne stays abreast of the latest advancements in the field. He is also board-certified by the American Board of Obstetrics and Gynecology, ensuring that his patients receive care that meets the highest professional standards.

In addition to his clinical practice, Dr. Byrne is dedicated to medical education, mentoring resident physicians and fellows from prestigious institutions such as NYU Langone Hospital-Long Island and Mount Sinai South Nassau. He also contributes to the training of medical students from the NYU Grossman Long Island School of Medicine, the New York Institute of Technology College of Osteopathic Medicine, and SUNY at Stony Brook, as well as nursing students from local programs.

Outside of his professional life, Dr. Byrne enjoys a fulfilling family life with his wife, four children, and five grandchildren. His passion for caring extends beyond his patients to his family and community, making him a valuable addition to the Square Care Medical Group team.

