Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Monday Until 00:00 GMT
12/2/2024 7:09:47 PM
CAIRO -- The International conference to Support and Strengthen Humanitarian Response in Gaza opens in Cairo with Kuwait led by Foreign Minister Abdullah Al-Yahya attending.
BEIRUT -- The Israeli Occupation warplanes launch a new wave of airstrikes on southern Lebanon, killing at least nine people and wounding three others.
NEW YORK -- UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is alarmed by the escalation of violence in Syria and urges all parties to immediately halt the fighting.
BERLIN -- German Chancellor Olaf Scholz arrives in Kiev on an unannounced visit. (end) gb
