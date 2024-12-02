Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Monday Until 00:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO -- The International to Support and Strengthen Humanitarian Response in Gaza opens in Cairo with Kuwait led by Foreign Abdullah Al-Yahya attending.

BEIRUT -- The Israeli warplanes launch a new wave of on southern Lebanon, killing at least nine people and wounding three others.

NEW YORK -- UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is alarmed by the escalation of violence in Syria and urges all parties to immediately halt the fighting.

BERLIN -- German Chancellor Olaf Scholz arrives in Kiev on an unannounced visit. (end) gb

MENAFN02122024000071011013ID1108948619