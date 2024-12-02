(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Dec. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Report with evolution powered by AI - The global

wine market size is estimated to grow by USD 15.18 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9.46% during the forecast period. Increasing preference for shopping

is driving market growth,

with a trend towards

increase in purchases of alcoholic beverages by minors. However,

complex regulatory environment poses a challenge. Key market players include Bright Cellars Inc., Costco Wholesale Corp., DRINKS Insiders LLC, E vino Comercio de Vinhos SA, Flaviar Inc., Fratelli Wines Pvt. Ltd., Gifts Inc., GoBrands Inc., IBEROWINE GOURMET S.C., Living Liquidz, Naked Wines plc, RESERVEBAR HOLDINGS CORP., Retail Services and Systems Inc., SNAP41 Inc., The Wine Emporium, Uber Technologies Inc., VINELLO retail GmbH, Vintage Wine Estates Inc., Vivino Inc., and Wine Inc.. Continue Reading







Forecast period 2024-2028 Base Year 2023 Historic Data 2018 - 2022 Segment Covered Product Type (Still wine, Sparkling wine, and Fortified wine), Flavor (Red wine, White wine, and Rose wine), and Geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa) Region Covered Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Key companies profiled Bright Cellars Inc., Costco Wholesale Corp., DRINKS Insiders LLC, E vino Comercio de Vinhos SA, Flaviar Inc., Fratelli Wines Pvt. Ltd., Gifts Inc., GoBrands Inc., IBEROWINE GOURMET S.C., Living Liquidz, Naked Wines plc, RESERVEBAR HOLDINGS CORP., Retail Services and Systems Inc., SNAP41 Inc., The Wine Emporium, Uber Technologies Inc., VINELLO retail GmbH, Vintage Wine Estates Inc., Vivino Inc., and Wine Inc.

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

The global wine e-commerce market faces a substantial challenge with underage purchases of alcoholic beverages, which can negatively impact market growth. According to the International Alliance for Responsible Drinking, underage drinking is a major public health concern, affecting over 200 million youth globally and costing the economy over USD400 billion annually. In the US, around 30% of online wine retailers lack age verification procedures. To mitigate this risk, wine sellers and retailers are implementing age verification software and third-party services. However, these solutions can be costly, making it a significant challenge for smaller producers and retailers. Therefore, addressing underage purchases is crucial for the growth of the global wine e-commerce market.



The wine e-commerce market is experiencing significant growth, with increasing numbers of consumers choosing online platforms for their wine purchases. Commerces are providing a wide range of wines, from local to international brands, making it convenient for consumers. The trend of alcohol delivery services has also contributed to the growth of this market. Consumers can now order wines online and have them delivered to their doorstep. Additionally, the use of technology such as virtual tastings and personalized recommendations has made the wine buying experience more engaging and enjoyable for consumers. The convenience, variety, and innovative features offered by wine e-commerce platforms make them a popular choice for wine lovers.



Market

Challenges



The global wine e-commerce market faces regulatory challenges due to varying laws and regulations in different jurisdictions. In the US, each state sets its own rules for wine sales and shipment, creating a complex marketplace. The ongoing trade dispute between the US and EU over tariffs on steel and aluminum has led to US tariffs on European wines, impacting imports and causing logistical challenges for the wine industry. These regulations restrict wine transportation and add complexity to the e-commerce market, potentially hindering its growth. The wine e-commerce market faces several challenges in providing a seamless experience for customers. These include complexities in shipping and delivery, particularly with perishable items. Regulations and differing laws in various regions add complexity. Customer preferences for specific types and vintages require extensive inventory management. Security of transactions and customer data is a major concern. Additionally, competition is fierce, requiring effective marketing and competitive pricing strategies. Logistics and technology are key areas for improvement, with the need for efficient supply chain management and user-friendly websites. Overall, the wine e-commerce industry requires a strategic approach to overcome these challenges and provide a satisfying shopping experience.

Insights into how AI is reshaping industries and driving growth-

Segment Overview



This wine e-commerce market report extensively covers market segmentation by



1.1 Still wine

1.2 Sparkling wine 1.3 Fortified wine



2.1 Red wine

2.2 White wine 2.3 Rose wine



3.1 Europe

3.2 North America

3.3 APAC

3.4 South America 3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1

Still wine- The still wine segment dominates the global wine e-commerce market, accounting for the majority of online wine sales. This segment caters to various consumer preferences, offering a wide range of wines from diverse regions and grape varieties. E-commerce platforms provide consumers with convenient access to a vast selection of still wines, including premium and high-end options. Subscription services enable personalized wine deliveries and expand consumers' wine knowledge. The preference for premium still wines is driving the growth of the global wine e-commerce market.

Research Analysis

The Wine E-commerce Market represents a significant segment of the global alcoholic beverages industry, catering to the convenience needs of consumers in the digital age. E-commerce platforms enable the selection and home delivery of wines, reaching an expanding base of shoppers worldwide. The market encompasses various stakeholders, including wine sellers and retailers, who leverage internet penetration to expand their customer base. Online auctions provide collectors and enthusiasts with unique opportunities to purchase rare and premium wines. However, the online sales process raises concerns regarding underage purchases, a public health issue that necessitates age verification software. The complex regulatory environment, characterized by a patchwork of different sale and distribution jurisdictions, adds to the challenges faced by market participants.

Market Research Overview

The Wine e-commerce market is a thriving sector in the digital economy, offering consumers the convenience of purchasing their favorite wines online. This market caters to various segments, including red, white, rose, and sparkling wines, as well as organic and biodynamic options. E-commerce platforms provide extensive information on wine varieties, regions, and producers, enabling customers to make informed decisions. Shops offer various delivery options, including next-day and same-day delivery, ensuring a seamless shopping experience. Selection is a crucial factor, with many stores offering a wide range of wines from around the world. Additionally, features like wine recommendations based on past purchases and ratings, as well as educational content, add value to the customer journey. Overall, the Wine e-commerce market is a dynamic and competitive space, driven by consumer demand for convenience, variety, and knowledge.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation



Product Type



Still Wine



Sparkling Wine

Fortified Wine

Flavor



Red Wine



White Wine

Rose Wine

Geography



Europe



North America



APAC



South America Middle East And Africa

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

