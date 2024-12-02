Youattest Secures Patent - AI-Powered Identity Trust Scoring System Unmatched Benefits To Managed Service Providers

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Garret Grajek, CEOIRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- YouAttest , a leader in Identity Governance and Administration (IGA), announces a groundbreaking achievement: the U.S. Patent Office has awarded the company a patent for its AI-powered Identity Trust Scoring System (ITSS) .This innovative solution is set to redefine identity governance, offering Managed Service Providers (MSPs) instant integration, actionable insights, and powerful tools to strengthen their clients' identity security posture.Instant Integration and Immediate ValueOne of the standout features of the ITSS is its ability to integrate seamlessly into major Identity and Access Management (IAM) platforms, such as Microsoft Active Directory, Azure AD, Okta, and Ping One. These IAM systems are the backbone of enterprise identity, managing both rights and enforcement. With YouAttest, integration happens in minutes-delivering value the same day, not in months or quarters.Benefit: MSPs can immediately deploy YouAttest to assess identity risks and improve security without lengthy implementation periods.Proactive Problem IdentificationThe ITSS enables MSPs to adopt a proactive approach to identity rights and entitlements. By identifying over-privileged accounts-the leading cause of compliance violations and security breaches-the ITSS allows MSPs to mitigate risks quickly.Benefit: Faster identification and remediation of misconfigured accounts reduce the likelihood of cyber threats and regulatory violations.Quantification of Problem AccountsYouAttest offers an instant, quantifiable view of over-privileged and misconfigured accounts. The ITSS highlights these risks through AI-driven scoring, dramatically reducing the time needed to locate and address problem areas.Benefit: MSPs can take swift action, enhancing compliance and reducing operational downtime.Unique Human Input: A Key to Trust ScoringThe ITSS incorporates human oversight by factoring in the last time a user's access rights were reviewed. This innovative approach-recognized by the U.S. Patent Office-ensures a comprehensive trust score that considers both AI analysis and human verification.Benefit: MSPs gain unique insights into scope creep and trust factors, elevating the accuracy of their identity assessments.Integrated Remediation with User Access ReviewsThe ITSS not only identifies risks but also automates the remediation process. Its built-in user access review functionality allows MSPs to determine and implement appropriate entitlements for problem accounts, streamlining the entire workflow.Benefit: Real-time risk assessment and remediation capabilities reduce the time and resources needed to secure accounts.“This patent reflects the unique value YouAttest brings to the identity governance space,” said Garret Grajek, CEO of YouAttest.“For MSPs, our Identity Trust Scoring System delivers instant deployment, actionable risk insights, and seamless integration into IAM systems-empowering them to stay ahead of identity threats while automating compliance.”About YouAttestYouAttest is at the forefront of identity governance innovation, providing cutting-edge solutions that simplify access reviews, improve security, and align with Zero Trust principles. With a focus on rapid deployment and measurable results, YouAttest equips MSPs and enterprises with the tools they need to navigate today's complex security landscape.For more information, visit YouAttest.

