(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva

During work in Worcestershire, England, a treasure trove of and silver Roman coins from the reign of Emperor Nero was discovered, Azernews reports.

This discovery is the largest collection of Roman coins ever found since the reign of Nero.

According to Worcestershire Heritage, Art, and Museums, the treasure was unearthed in late 2023 in the area of Lee and Bransford, located west of Worcestershire. The treasure is estimated to be worth over 100,000 pounds.

Experts consider this find to be one of the most significant archaeological discoveries in the region in the past 100 years. The majority of the coins are silver, minted in Rome, and date from the Roman Empire period, ranging from 157 BC to the reign of Nero (54–68 AD).

This discovery sheds light on the wealth and influence of Roman Britain, offering new insights into the economy and culture of the Roman Empire in the province. The treasure is expected to provide valuable information about trade routes, the circulation of Roman currency, and the impact of the Roman Empire on Britain during that time. The find also highlights the importance of continuing archaeological work in the region, as such treasures offer a rare glimpse into ancient history.