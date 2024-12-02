This Year, Consolidated Budget Received UAH 1T 423.3B In Taxes

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Revenues to the consolidated budget in January-November 2024 from payments controlled by the State Tax Service of Ukraine amounted to UAH 1423.3 billion.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the State Tax Service .

It is noted that the state budget received UAH 1,029.7 billion, and local budgets - UAH 393.6 billion.

Revenues to the general fund of the state budget amounted to UAH 938.9 billion. The of Finance has fulfilled its budget plan by 108%. Taxpayers received UAH 139.9 billion of VAT refunds.

The Ministry of Finance of Ukraine exceeded its budget targets for corporate income tax by 1.4 times (+UAH 70.2 billion), personal income tax and fees by 6.3% (+UAH 11.9 billion), and excise tax on manufactured and imported goods (products) by 3.2% (+UAH 3.8 billion).

Compared to January-November 2023, the largest increases were in income tax revenues - by UAH 111.6 billion (+80%), VAT - by UAH 50.6 billion (+26.3%), personal income tax - by UAH 45.6 billion (+29.4%), and excise tax - by UAH 25.4 billion (+26.6%).

The tax authorities also provided statistics on revenues from payments controlled by the State Tax Service in November 2024.

Thus, last month's revenues (balance) to the general fund of the state budget amounted to UAH 107.7 billion, which exceeded the plan by UAH 2.5 billion. Additional budget revenues amounted to UAH 2.5 billion. Taxpayers received UAH 15 billion in VAT refunds.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, in November 2024, the general fund of the state budget received about USD 6.4 billion in concessional external financing .