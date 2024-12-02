(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Dec. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Report on how AI is redefining landscape - The beauty and personal care market in africa

size is estimated to grow by USD 8.18 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of almost

8.51% during the forecast period. Rising demand for anti-aging products

is driving market growth,

with a trend towards

emergence of beauty and personal care products with natural ingredients. However,

adverse health effects of synthetic chemicals used in beauty and personal care products poses a challenge. Key market players include Adidas AG, Africology Pty Ltd., Amka Products Pty Ltd., Amway Corp., Beiersdorf AG, Christian Dior SE, Church and Dwight Co. Inc., Coty Inc., Esse Skincare, Godrej Consumer Products Ltd., House of Tara International, Johnson and Johnson Services Inc., LOreal SA, Natura and Co Holding SA, Oriflame Cosmetics S.A., Revlon Inc., The Estee Lauder Companies Inc., The Procter and Gamble Co., Unilever PLC, and Zaron Cosmetics and Beauty.







Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled beauty and personal care market in Africa 2024-2028

Beauty And Personal Care Market In Africa Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.51% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 8177.5 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 7.27 Regional analysis Africa Performing market contribution Africa at 100% Key countries South Africa, Nigeria, Kenya, Egypt, and Rest of Africa Key companies profiled Adidas AG, Africology Pty Ltd., Amka Products Pty Ltd., Amway Corp., Beiersdorf AG, Christian Dior SE, Church and Dwight Co. Inc., Coty Inc., Esse Skincare, Godrej Consumer Products Ltd., House of Tara International, Johnson and Johnson Services Inc., LOreal SA, Natura and Co Holding SA, Oriflame Cosmetics S.A., Revlon Inc., The Estee Lauder Companies Inc., The Procter and Gamble Co., Unilever PLC, and Zaron Cosmetics and Beauty

Market Driver

The African beauty and personal care market is experiencing significant growth due to increasing health consciousness and consumer preference for products with natural ingredients. ESSE SKINCARE, a South African company, is one such vendor catering to this demand with a range of skincare products free from parabens, toluene, formaldehyde, artificial fragrances, dibutyl phthalate (DBP), petroleum-based chemicals, butylated hydroxyanisole (BHA), and sulfates. ESSE SKINCARE offers skincare solutions for various skin concerns and uses probiotic ingredients. With a focus on affordability, manufacturers of hair care products and color cosmetics are also developing natural alternatives to gain market share in Africa. The growing trend towards natural and organic products presents a substantial growth opportunity for vendors in this market. ESSE SKINCARE's product categories include cleansers, toners, treatments, masks, exfoliators, and moisturizers.



The Beauty and Personal Care market in Africa is thriving, with trends including hair care products, skincare, oral care, men's grooming, deodorants, facial cosmetics, and eye cosmetics. Millennial consumers prefer natural ingredients like pomegranate and olive oil. Halal-certified cosmetics are in demand. Distribution channels include supermarkets/hypermarkets, convenience stores, online retail stores, drugstores/para-pharmacies, chemists/pharmacies, and beauty specialists. E-commerce and e-tailers are growing, with technology penetration driving sales. Mass brands and premium brands offer facial masks, cleansers and toners, moisturizers, shampoos and conditioners, styling products, color cosmetics, lipsticks, eyeshadows, blushes, nail care, fragrances, perfumes and deodorants, body sprays, and men's grooming products.









Market

Challenges



The Beauty and Personal Care market in Africa faces challenges due to increasing consumer awareness regarding the adverse effects of synthetic chemicals in cosmetic products. Synthetic ingredients such as benzoyl peroxide, triclosan, parabens, hydroquinone, sulfates, fragrances, and resorcinol can cause irritations, allergies, skin cancers, and reproductive problems. Retinoid, a common skincare ingredient, can lead to skin irritation, redness, and peeling. These low-priced products attract price-sensitive consumers, but their harmful effects have led consumers to prioritize safety. African governments have banned skin-whitening creams, whitening lotions, and bleaching products due to hazardous ingredients like mercury, which blocks melanin production and can cause health risks. Despite bans, some brands continue to use toxic chemicals illegally, posing a significant challenge to market growth in the region. The Beauty and Personal Care market in Africa presents numerous opportunities, particularly in sectors like Skincare, Hair Care, and Makeup. Challenges include addressing the unique needs of diverse populations, such as Afro-textured haircare and cultural influences. Products like Cleansers and Toners, Moisturizers, Shampoos and Conditioners, Styling Products, Color Cosmetics, and Fragrances are in demand. Male customers seek solutions for hair fall problems, dental issues, and male grooming products. Online retail and social media influencers are driving sales, with functional ingredients, customization, and personalization becoming key trends. Skin care, including Anti-Aging Products and Serums, caters to self-conscious users and an aging population. Eco-friendly packaging designs are essential, with Sunscreens, Toners, and Serums being popular choices for online shoppers.





Segment Overview



This beauty and personal care market in Africa report extensively covers market segmentation by



1.1 Skincare

1.2 Hair care

1.3 Color cosmetics

1.4 Fragrances 1.5 Others



2.1 Offline 2.2 Online

3.1 Africa

1.1

Skincare- The African beauty and personal care market is witnessing an increasing demand for skincare products due to the growing consciousness among consumers about skin care. Nigerian company, House of Tara International, is a successful example of a skincare brand catering to this need, focusing on high-quality products for women of color. African ingredients like shea butter and baobab oil, recognized for their moisturizing and nourishing properties, have gained popularity. Brands like The Body Shop, with their incorporation of these ingredients, fuel the skincare segment's growth. Additionally, local brands such as The Ordinary from South Africa, with their simple, affordable formulations and scientific approach, are resonating with consumers. These factors are anticipated to boost the demand for skincare products, contributing significantly to the growth of the beauty and personal care market in Africa.





Research Analysis

The Beauty and Personal Care market in Africa is experiencing significant growth, driven by increasing consumer awareness and demand for high-quality skincare, hair care, and makeup products. Skincare remains a key category, with cleansers and toners, moisturizers, and anti-aging products leading the way. Hair care is another popular segment, with shampoos and conditioners, styling products, and Afro-textured haircare gaining traction. Cultural influences play a crucial role in the market, with customization and personalization becoming increasingly important. Functional ingredients, such as natural extracts and vitamins, are also gaining popularity. Online retail and social media influencers are transforming the way consumers discover and purchase beauty and personal care products. Male customers are also a growing segment, with a focus on male grooming products, including skincare for men, anti-wrinkle creams, and hair fall solutions. The aging population and self-conscious users are also driving demand for dental problems solutions, eco-friendly packaging designs, and online shopping. Online beauty shoppers can find a wide range of products, from makeup tips to tailored fragrances and customized skincare regimens.

Market Research Overview

The Beauty and Personal Care market in Africa is experiencing significant growth, driven by increasing consumer awareness and demand for various products. Skincare is a major category, with cleansers and toners, moisturizers, and anti-aging products being popular choices. Hair care is another significant segment, with shampoos and conditioners, styling products, and Afro-textured haircare gaining popularity. Makeup, including lipsticks, eyeshadows, and blushes, as well as nail care and fragrances, are also in high demand. Functional ingredients, such as pomegranate and olive oil, are increasingly being used in customized skincare regimens and tailored fragrances. Men's grooming products, including skincare for men, anti-wrinkle creams, and hair fall solutions, are also gaining traction. Online retail, social media influencers, and e-commerce platforms are transforming the way consumers shop for these products. Online shopping, including beauty specialists, e-commerce, and distribution channels, are becoming increasingly popular, especially among millennial consumers and self-conscious users. Halal-certified cosmetics and eco-friendly packaging designs are also gaining importance. Oral care products, including dental problems solutions, and men's grooming products, such as deodorants and antiperspirants, are also significant categories. Technology penetration and e-tailers are transforming the industry, making it more accessible and convenient for consumers. Supermarkets/hypermarkets, convenience stores, drugstores/para-pharmacies, and chemists/pharmacies remain important distribution channels. The aging population and cultural influences continue to shape the market dynamics.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation



Product



Skincare



Hair Care



Color Cosmetics



Fragrances

Others

Distribution Channel



Offline

Online

Geography Africa

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email:

[email protected]

Website:



SOURCE Technavio

