Saudi Egyptian Developers Unveils First Phase Of Bleu Vert In New Capital With EGP 8.7Bn Investment

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Saudi Egyptian Developers (SED) celebrated the delivery of the first phase of its premium residential project, Bleu Vert, located in the New Administrative Capital. This milestone was marked by a special ceremony for clients, with the total in the project estimated at EGP 8.7bn.

Spanning 70 feddans, Bleu Vert offers a variety of residential options, including villas, twin houses, townhouses, and apartments, all tailored to meet the diverse needs and lifestyles of its residents. The project comprises a total of 1,398 units, most of which are now complete. The first phase includes the delivery of 300 apartments and 104 villas, reaffirming SED's commitment to meeting its 2024 delivery schedule.

Mohamed El-Taher, CEO of Saudi Egyptian Developers, stated:“The delivery of the first phase of the Bleu Vert project demonstrates our commitment to providing innovative and diverse real estate products that meet our clients' diverse needs with exceptional quality and within the agreed timelines.”

Tarek El-Gamal, Chairperson of REDCON Properties, which managed the construction of Bleu Vert, commented:“We are thrilled to collaborate with Saudi Egyptian Developers and contribute to the construction of the Bleu Vert project in the New Administrative Capital.”

With over five decades of experience in the Egyptian market, Saudi Egyptian Developers has successfully delivered more than 50 projects in prime locations across the country. These projects span residential, commercial, tourism, coastal resorts, and administrative properties, reflecting the company's strategic approach to real estate development.



