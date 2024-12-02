Puloli Publishes Industry-Leading Performance Results From Single-Blind Controlled Release Tests

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Puloli, Inc., an IoT solutions provider specializing in affordable methane monitoring at scale, today published results from a series of tests of its Paradigm M-Series. The tests were conducted earlier this year in the Eagle Ford basin in South Texas in partnership with Colorado State University's Methane Emissions Evaluation Center (METEC ) and SLR International Corporation (SLR ).

Continue Reading

A specially constructed Controlled Release Test (CRT) facility adjacent to upstream and midstream sites in Eagle Ford served as the testing location. The controlled release apparatus used for testing was developed and managed by CSU METEC in coordination with Puloli.

Demonstrating Unmatched Accuracy in Methane Quantification Through Rigorous Independent Testing

Post thi

The first set of tests was conducted under a "vendor test" model, in which Puloli administered a series of pre-defined test scenarios using the METEC equipment. A second set of tests were then independently executed by the CSU METEC and SLR teams using a single-blind approach. The goals of these tests were to:



Emulate an equipment group topology of a typical site in Eagle Ford

Design and deploy a monitoring system as applicable to an actual production site

Capture statistically relevant sample sizes across test scenarios and weather conditions

Produce referenceable metrics for the expected Paradigm system performance Create a verifiable basis for the Paradigm Service Level Agreement (SLA)

Highlights from the first test set are:



Probability of Detection (PoD) up to 94% for a release rate of 25 kg/hour

False positivity rate of 0.14% Operational factor, as defined by the METEC ADED protocol, of 100%

Highlights from the second test set are:



PoD of 90% achieved at 5.5 kg/hour PoD of 100% achieved for all rates above 11.3 kg/hour

In addition, Puloli's further analysis of data from the second test set indicates:



Quantification accuracy of Paradigm's M3 binning (categorization of release rate by range) is approximately 75% at the mid-point of each range Quantification of individual 15-minute releases on a normalized basis shows a mean of 0.97 with a standard deviation of 0.43

These results are industry-leading in multiple ways:

This is the first known large-scale testing of this kind by a methane monitoring solution provider.This is the first such publication of performance results from a test of this nature.The performance numbers exceed commonly stated expectations of upstream and midstream producers and operators.The validation of quantification performance, delivered via rigorous and transparent testing, is foundational for building trust in the industry.

Next up for Puloli's controlled release test program is the launch of an expanded and enhanced Controlled Release Test Center capable of hosting more complex structures and multiple release sources. This will continue to widen the Paradigm M-Series leadership in the methane data SaaS market and cement Paradigm M-Series as the undisputed market leader for affordable, validated methane quantification data at scale.

The test reports are available for download at Puloli's website.

Request your download: Puloli Single Blind Test Study Report.

Puloli is a sponsor of the Methane Mitigation Summit Americas December 3-5, 2024 in Houston, TX. Additional details on test results and the overall performance of Paradigm M-Series will be discussed.

About Puloli, Inc.

Puloli provides affordable, validated, and attestable methane quantification data as a subscription service. The basin-wide, non-disruptive service operates 24x7 delivering real-time data via industry-standard APIs. The services are delivered under the Paradigm by PuloliTM brand utilizing 5G-IoT wireless communications, including Puloli's own private 5G-IoT network where needed. As an IoT solutions provider for Critical Infrastructure Industries (CII), Puloli is committed to empowering its clients with cutting-edge technology that ensures reliable and efficient monitoring of methane emissions, enabling them to focus on their core business operations. For more information, visit puloli or email [email protected] .

SOURCE Puloli, Inc.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED