Ahara Evolves Into Food Health Collective: A New Chapter In Food Is Medicine

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Ahara, a leader in the Food is movement, proudly announces its new name: Food Health Collective TM.The new name represents the company's expanded commitment to collaboration with communities, personalized health, and creating a collective impact on public health.By combining evidence-based medical nutrition therapy, culturally relevant foods, and cutting-edge technology, Food Health Collective continues to innovate how food improves health outcomes.Founded in 2021 by Krista Yoder, MPH, RDN, PMP, PBA, FAND and Maya Rams Murthy, RD, MPH, Ahara entered the Food is Medicine space as established experts in food and nutrition. As the company's partnerships have expanded, this rebrand better represents their mission and place in the evolving Food is Medicine field.Food Health Collective reflects their evolution toward a more impactful, community-focused, collaboration-driven, and scalable model reflecting their leadership position in the future of Food is Medicine.“This rebrand marks an important milestone in our journey,” said Murthy,“As Food Health Collective, we're reaffirming our mission to drive systemic change and make food and nutrition-based healthcare accessible to all.”Yoder added,“The name "Collective" emphasizes the company's collaborative approach with healthcare providers, health plans, and communities. It also highlights the adaptability of our brand to include new services and partnerships, furthering our impact in the health and wellness space.”The Food Health Collective brand signifies the company's transition into a multi-faceted, solutions-based model designed to foster health equity and improve outcomes across diverse communities. Follow the Food Health Collective journey on LinkedIn & Instagram and visit to learn more.About Food Health CollectiveFounded in 2021 by Krista Yoder, MPH, RDN, PMP, PBA, FAND and Maya Rams Murthy, RD, MPH, Food Health Collective is the leader in the Food Is Medicine movement, providing comprehensive nutrition solutions that integrate Medical Nutrition Therapy, culturally relevant food delivery, and a personalized digital platform. The Founders saw a gap in the healthcare system through many years of experience and noticed healthcare wasn't utilizing the most cost-effective solution to improve health: nutritious food. They also noticed that many approaches failed to involve Registered Dietitians, the true experts in food and nutritional health. With a focus on improving the lives of individuals managing chronic conditions, FHC partners with health plans to provide cost-effective, nutrition-focused interventions that improve outcomes, reduce hospitalizations and promote long-term wellness.

