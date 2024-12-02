Holston House Nashville Launches Reindeer Games Pop-Up Bar To Celebrate The Season And Support Creativets

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Celebrate the Season and Support Veteran Healing Through Art and at Holston House's Annual Holiday Pop-Up

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Dec. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Holston House Nashville is thrilled to announce the launch of its Reindeer Games Pop-Up Bar, a holiday celebration blending festive cheer with a meaningful cause. In partnership with CreatiVets, a nonprofit dedicated to supporting veterans through art and music, Reindeer Games will donate a portion of its proceeds to help veterans their experiences of trauma into creative expression, promoting healing and renewed purpose. Running from December 1, 2024, through January 1, 2025, this unique pop-up will take place at Holston House, a boutique hotel located in the heart of Nashville, just off Broadway at 118 7th Ave N.

Holidays at Holston House

Continue Reading

This immersive holiday experience will transform Holston House into a magical Christmas wonderland, complete with whimsical decorations, live entertainment, holiday-themed games, and a one-of-a-kind cocktail menu crafted exclusively for the event. Each evening will feature festive activities, with live music performances every Thursday through Saturday, spotlighting talented veteran musicians in partnership with CreatiVets. These performances allow artists to share their personal journeys and highlight the transformative role that art and music play in the healing process for veterans.

The Reindeer Games Pop-Up Bar will serve a selection of exclusive, holiday-inspired cocktails that bring the season to life in each glass. Guests can savor festive creations like Santa's Old-Fashioned, Mistletoe Mule, Frostbite Martini, The Jolly Nog, and more, adding extra holiday cheer to every visit.

Holston House, with its rich history as World War II housing and its longstanding support for the military and veterans, is honored to partner with CreatiVets this holiday season to support their Veterans.

Throughout the month, Holston House Nashville warmly invites guests to celebrate the spirit of the season while making a positive difference in the lives of veterans. Attendees of the Reindeer Games Pop-Up can experience the magic of the holidays while supporting an impactful cause that honors and uplifts those who have served.

To secure your stay this festive season, visit hyatt . Please note that access to the pop-up is available on a first-come, first-served basis.

About Holston House Nashville

Holston House is a premier 191-room boutique hotel in downtown Nashville. Located in the historic Art Deco-style James Robertson Hotel building, Holston House has been a fixture of Nashville since 1929 and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. With interior designs by Stonehill & Taylor, the hotel features modern, Tennessee-inspired decor that honors its Art Deco heritage. Holston House also offers guests premier dining at its restaurant, TENN, and a vibrant cocktail experience at Bar TENN. The hotel boasts luxury amenities, including a rooftop infinity pool and 6,500 square feet of versatile meeting and event space with stunning views of the Nashville skyline.

About CreatiVets

CreatiVets seeks to provide healing and relief for veterans through various art forms, including music, songwriting, visual arts, and creative writing. By fostering self-expression, CreatiVets helps veterans transform their experiences of trauma into art, inspiring ongoing healing. With compassion and creativity, CreatiVets empowers veterans to find renewed purpose and hope.

For more information, please contact:

Samantha Epstein

Holston House Nashville

[email protected]

SOURCE Holston House Nashville

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED