WCG Welcomes Industry Veteran Stacey Yount As Chief Growth Officer To Drive Long-Term Strategy And Expansion

PRINCETON, N.J., Dec. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- WCG, a global leader in providing solutions that measurably improve and accelerate clinical research, is thrilled to announce that Stacey Yount has joined the company as Chief Growth Officer. In this role, Stacey will oversee WCG's commercial team and growth strategy as the company advances its mission to streamline clinical research and expedite the delivery of life-changing treatments.

"Stacey's deep knowledge and proven ability to drive meaningful change make her an ideal fit for WCG at this exciting time," said Sam Srivastava, chief executive officer of WCG. "Her experience in building and executing commercial strategies will play a pivotal role as we scale our solutions to meet the evolving needs of our clients. We are thrilled to have her on board to guide our long-term growth and expand our impact on clinical research."

With more than 25 years of experience across pharma, contract research organizations (CROs), and technology, Stacey brings extensive expertise in drug development, data solutions, and organizational transformation. She has held executive roles at Labcorp, Medidata Solutions, Covance, Eli Lilly, and Indiana University School of Medicine, where she led high-impact teams across clinical operations, data management, commercial development, and strategy. Her background spans the full lifecycle of drug development, from preclinical to post-approval, and she is certified as a Six Sigma Black Belt.

"I'm honored to join WCG, a company with a steadfast commitment to advancing clinical research and improving patient outcomes," remarked Yount. "I look forward to collaborating with our talented teams to accelerate growth, enhance client partnerships, and further our mission of delivering innovative solutions that make a tangible impact on global health."

About WCG

WCG is a global leader of solutions that measurably improve and accelerate clinical research. Biopharmaceutical and medical device companies, contract research organizations (CROs), research institutions, and sites partner with WCG for unmatched expertise, data intelligence, and purpose-built technology to optimize study outcomes while ensuring participant safety. For more information, visit wcgclinical or follow WCG on LinkedIn or X @WCGClinical.

