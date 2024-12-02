Jariet Technologies Welcomes Luke Miller To Executive Team To Lead Sales, Marketing, Applications

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

REDONDO BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Jariet Technologies, a leading fabless company specializing in RF-sampling data converters and RF transceiver ICs, has recently appointed Luke Miller as its Executive Vice President of Sales, Marketing, and Applications. With over 28 years of experience in the defense and semiconductor industries, Miller has previously worked at AFRL, IBM, Lockheed Martin, Xilinx/AMD, and most recently served as VP of Aerospace and Defense at Lattice Semiconductor, where his contributions have significantly benefited national security and the armed forces.

In his new role as EVP of Sales, Marketing, and Applications, Miller will spearhead initiatives aimed at expanding Jariet's revenue pipeline, enhancing the company's brand image, and establishing a seamless ecosystem for customers and partners to effortlessly evaluate Jariet Technologies' innovative solutions.

Jariet leads the industry in ultra-high sampling rate direct RF transceivers, with multi-channel solutions spanning 40-64GSPS and 100MHz to 36GHz. Jariet is the first company to qualify and release to production this advanced technology, with the 2T2R ELECTRA family of integrated circuits now shipping for production systems. Jariet also provides known-good-die for co-packaged heterogenous integration with FPGAs/ASICs, and IP (intellectual property) macros for customers who wish to design their own RF ASICs.

