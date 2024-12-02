PM Modi Watches Film 'The Sabarmati Report’ With NDA Mps, Gives Thumbs Up To Makers

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Dec 2 (IANS) Prime Narendra Modi watched 'The Sabarmati Report', the based on the 2002 Godhra train burning, in the Parliament Library building on Monday.

The pictures of PM Modi watching the movie while seated in the midst of fellow Parliamentarians also created much buzz on social media, with many netizens dropping their comments.

After watching the film based on the Godhra train carnage, the Prime Minister also gave a thumbs up to the filmmakers and lauded their efforts.

“Joined fellow NDA MPs at a screening of 'The Sabarmati Report.' I commend the makers of the film for their effort,” wrote PM Modi on X.

Vikran Massey, the leading actor described this as the 'highest point of his career.'

“I watched the film with the Prime Minister and all the Cabinet ministers and many MPs. It was a very special experience. I am very happy. This is the highest point of my career,” Massey told reporters after the film screening.

Earlier, PM Modi along with his Cabinet colleagues and fellow National Democratic Alliance (NDA) MPs arrived at the Balayogi Auditorium at 4 PM for the special screening of the film.

Last week, the Prime Minister lauded the film for 'revealing the truth' behind the Godhra train tragedy that left 59 people, including women and kids dead.

"It is good that this truth is coming out, and that too in a way common people can see it. A fake narrative can persist only for a limited period of time. Eventually, the facts will always come out,” PM Modi said while praising the film starring Vikrant Massey, Raashii Khanna and Ridhi Dogra.

The film has been declared tax-free in several BJP-ruled states including Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Odisha, Haryana, Gujarat and Rajasthan.

Many BJP Chief Ministers including Yogi Adityanath, and Nayab Singh Saini have already watched the film and praised the filmmakers for bringing the stark truth of the Godhra incident and 'exposing' the narrative builders for political motives.