Exceptional Service and Enriching Experiences Await at this Prime Beachfront Setting, with World-Class Facilities and Thoughtful Design Reflecting the Area's Authentic Local Heritage

BANGKOK, Dec. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Marriott Hotels ®, the namesake brand of Marriott Bonvoy's global portfolio of over 30 extraordinary hotel brands, today announced the opening of

Khao Lak Marriott Beach Resort & Spa , marking its debut in

Khao Lak, one of Thailand's most beautiful beachfront destinations.

Beachfront Bedroom Villa at Khao Lak Marriott Beach Resort & Spa

Situated in a prime location on Thailand's stunning southwest coast, Khao Lak Marriott Beach Resort & Spa is just steps from the unspoiled Bang-Lut Beach and the azure Andaman Sea. The resort is surrounded by a wealth of natural wonders, including long stretches of golden sand, idyllic offshore islands, lush jungles and waterfalls. This breathtaking coastal destination offers easy access to world-class diving spots like the Similan and Surin Islands, with stunning underwater landscapes and nearby attractions like Phang Nga Bay viewpoint, leisurely kayak rides along the Khlong Sang Ne waterway, and Khao Lak Lam Ru National Park. Phuket International Airport is just 90 minutes' drive away.

"Southern Thailand continues to entice the world's travelers with its enchanting blend of natural beauty, local culture and heartfelt hospitality," said Brad Edman, Market Vice President – Thailand, Cambodia & Myanmar, Marriott International. "We are delighted to announce the introduction of Marriott Hotels to Khao Lak, our

third Marriott Hotels location in Southern Thailand, creating a new option for families, couples and groups of friends or colleagues, complementing our portfolio of Marriott Bonvoy resorts in Khao Lak."

Crafted by P49 Design, the innovative architecture studio, Khao Lak Marriott Beach Resort & Spa is an elegant, low-rise retreat with a modern design concept based on the local coastal heritage and sea-faring trade that has shaped this captivating coastal region over the centuries. The resort boasts stunning sea views and breathtaking sunset vistas, allowing guests to immerse themselves in the natural beauty of Khao Lak.

The Greatroom

is the heart and soul of the resort – Marriott Hotels' take on the traditional lobby space, with a leisure twist. It is a collective hub, that transitions seamlessly from day to night, where people come together to socialize and meet-up between activities.

A sophisticated yet welcoming space to relax and refresh, guests are instantly welcomed into its energetic atmosphere. Adorned with diverse textures, time-honored arts & crafts, warm hues and traditional motifs, the stylish Greatroom & Bar offers a menu of familiar favorites through Marriott Hotels' elevated and locally-inspired lens, setting the stage for memorable daytimes and evenings.

The modern and locally-inspired design narrative flows throughout the resort's 283 rooms, suites and villas, ranging from 50 to 124 square meters in size and equipped with private balconies, naturally-lit interiors, refreshing bathrooms and premium amenities. Many of the ground floor rooms and suites offer direct access to the resort's lagoon pools, while a selection of family suites and pool villas provide plenty of space for life's most important occasions, from fun-filled vacations to romantic honeymoons.

Diners can discover a tapestry of flavors at a choice of seven restaurants and bars, including Goji Kitchen + Bar , the all-day dining venue designed to be a vibrant culinary marketplace, Thai Curry Sala , which specializes in Southern Thai delights, Lido Beach Restaurant & Lounge , which offers a taste of the Italian Mediterranean, and Panasia Grill , the fire-grilled top floor venue where guests can grill their own fresh seafood and meats, set against the backdrop of endless ocean vistas. Other venues include the tempting Thai Baking Company , and a tranquil Pool Bar .

Guests of all ages can indulge in a world of relaxation and adventure at the resort, with a choice of pools, a water playground and kid's club, beachfront activities including yoga and more. For a deeper relaxation experience, Quan Spa awaits with six serene treatment rooms inspired by the elegance of Andaman pearls, featuring the signature Jade Stone therapy. Guests can also enjoy the 24/7 fitness center or explore the local area by bicycle.

Catering to leisure and business travelers alike, Khao Lak Marriott Beach Resort & Spa features the flexible 531-square meter Andaman Grand Ballroom, which can host major events and destination weddings, five Similan Rooms that can be adapted for any size of meeting, and an intimate boardroom. For truly spectacular celebrations, the sandy beach and verdant lawn can be transformed into sparkling alfresco venues.

"We are delighted to welcome guests to Khao Lak Marriott Beach Resort & Spa, which introduces the brand's timeless standards of wonderful hospitality to this Southern Thai paradise. With our prime beachfront location, breathtaking vistas, and world-class facilities for all ages, our resort sets the scene for unforgettable vacations and enriching experiences that connect travelers with the spirit of their destination," said Debdyuti (Dev) Dasgupta, the resort's General Manager .

Khao Lak Marriott Beach Resort & Spa participates in Marriott Bonvoy – the award-winning travel program from Marriott International – allowing members to earn points for their stay at the new hotel, and at other hotels and resorts across Marriott Bonvoy's portfolio of extraordinary hotel brands. With the Marriott Bonvoy app, members enjoy a level of personalization and a contactless experience that allows them to travel with peace of mind.



To be among the first guests to experience the charm of this new beachfront gem in Khao Lak, please visit .

