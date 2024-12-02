Miami Commercial Real Estate Leader Bridges Luxury Retail And Cinema At Berlin Fashion Film Festival

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Pauldine France lectures at BfFF's 12th anniversary edition in Berlin, Germany.

BERLIN, GERMANY, December 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The 12th Berlin Fashion Film Festival , concluded successfully, featuring notable contributions from Miami-based Luxury Commercial Real Estate Executive, Pauldine France who has worked with the likes of Audemars Piguet, Stefano Ricci, Dior, and Dolce & Gabbana, served as an esteemed jury member alongside representatives from NASA, NFL, TikTok, Roblox, Sotheby's Institute of Art and other prestigious organizations, illustrating the "Runway Exodus" theme through their non-traditional fashion backgrounds under the inaugural presidency of Sissi Johnson.

On November 13, during the festival's "Training Day", France delivered her lecture, "The Fusion of Fashion Films and Luxury Retail Spaces," in Germany's largest private cinema at Acht Berlin. This former factory, built in 1912, provided a fitting backdrop for France's insights on the evolution of retail environments. The venue's rich history and industrial-to-cultural transformation echoed France's expertise in reimagining commercial spaces for the modern era.

Addressing an audience of nominated and winning fashion filmmakers, France explored how fashion films are redefining luxury retail, transforming boutiques into immersive brand experiences. This perspective both echoed the festival's theme and reflected the new Lifestyle award category for "Best Retail/E-commerce."

Drawing from her extensive experience in creating exceptional retail spaces, which spans the entire development process from site selection and lease negotiations to interior build-out, France highlighted the evolving landscape of luxury retail.

She emphasized how the industry is blending digital and physical realms, with cinematic narratives sculpting immersive in-store experiences. France also noted the increasing role of technologies like AR and VR in transforming store layouts into multi-sensory shopping journeys.

"Fashion films seamlessly blend storytelling and artistry, revolutionizing retail design and visual merchandising. By reimagining spaces to build on cinematic narratives, brands can elevate engagement and loyalty like never before. " France stated.

Berlin Fashion Film Festival's 2024 edition showcased and awarded outstanding motion pictures by prestigious brands such as Bvlgari, Mugler, Lancôme, Thom Browne, and Coach among this year's winners.

