Seegnal E-Health’S ‘Virtual Digital Pharmacist’ Approved For UK Government's G-Cloud 14 Framework

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TEL AVIV, Israel, Dec. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Seegnal eHealth Ltd. (“Seegnal” or the“Company”), an Israeli digital provider, today announced that its UK distributor, Digitals UK, has secured a place for Seegnal's clinical decision-support software on the UK Government's G-Cloud 14 framework. This listing allows UK public sector organisations, including NHS trusts, hospitals, and clinics, to procure Seegnal's "Virtual Digital Pharmacist" through a streamlined process.

Seegnal's innovative system, developed in Israel, serves as a "virtual pharmacist," supporting medication management and clinical decision-making in hospitals and clinics. By being listed on the G-Cloud 14 framework, Seegnal's software meets UK Government standards for information security, vendor capability, and commercial terms.

The UK's NHS is responsible for one of the largest public healthcare systems in Europe, which includes 515 hospitals with 167,000 beds and 7,701 public family clinics employing around 140,000 family physicians, totaling 390,000 doctors.

The G-Cloud framework, managed by the Crown Commercial Service, facilitates public sector procurement of pre-approved cloud software and services, allowing organisations to bypass lengthy tender processes. Listing on this framework opens opportunities for Seegnal to offer its solution to relevant public sector bodies.

The software scans patient data-including medical history, current medications, lab test results, allergies, and potential drug interactions-to identify and alert healthcare providers of risks. It also suggests safer and more effective therapeutic options tailored to individual patients.

"Inclusion in the G-Cloud framework is an important milestone for Seegnal," said Eyal Schneid, CEO of Seegnal. "This approval highlights the accessibility and potential of our technology for healthcare providers across the UK public sector, and we are excited to collaborate with interested NHS organisations to explore its clinical value."

Seegnal's system has demonstrated success in healthcare organisations worldwide, including Israel's Maccabi and Leumit Health Services, hospitals in Abu Dhabi, and recently in Poland. Leumit Health Services conducted a study integrating Seegnal's platform with pharmacogenetics (customising medications based on patients' DNA). This research showed significant benefits, including reduced hospitalisations and enhanced therapeutic decisions, improving patient outcomes.

Seegnal continues to be a global pioneer in personalized medication management, driving safer and more effective healthcare practices.

Seegnal, originally established within Teva (TEVA), The largest generic pharmaceutical manufacturer in the process of raising capital prior to an expected listing on the Toronto Stock Exchange Venture (TSXV).

Seegnal E-Health Ltd. is an Israeli Software company providing a patented patient-tailored clinical decision support system (CDSS) in a software as a service (“SAAS”) model. Seegnal is designed specifically for the point of care using a single screen – one glance method to view and resolve any potential risk to the patient. The patented screen and workflow allow doctors to prescribe safe and personally tailored prescriptions in seconds. The system has been proven to reduce alert load by 94%, holds a 98% alert accuracy, and has unique precision medication capabilities utilizing pharmacogenomics. Seegnal exclusively integrates at the point-of-care, hundreds of unique patient-specific data points like genetics, food, results of lab tests, ECG, smoking vital signs, liver functions, and more and weights the medication prescribed in real-time against all those clinical factors and is revolutionary in that it allows patient-specific (up to DNA level) tailored medicine therapy.

\About Digitals for Health ( ), a UK-based company specialising in healthcare technology solutions, with a strong focus on AI and clinical compliance. Digitals for Health offers services such as dedicated development teams, systems interoperability, service design, product development, and DevOps, all tailored to the healthcare sector. Their expertise includes ensuring adherence to clinical compliance standards, data governance, and patient data security, aligning with the NHS Digital Technology Assessment Criteria. By collaborating with Digitals for Health, Seegnal aims to leverage their extensive experience to effectively navigate the UK healthcare landscape, ensuring that their "Virtual Digital Pharmacist" platform meets all necessary regulatory and compliance requirements. This partnership underscores Seegnal's commitment to delivering innovative, compliant, and effective healthcare solutions to the UK market.

