SAS Achieves The AWS Consumer Goods Competency

SAS data and AI solutions help customers optimize their logistics

CARY, N.C., Dec. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SAS, a global leader in data and AI, announced today that it has achieved the Web Services (AWS) Consumer Goods Competency in the Chain category. As an AWS Partner, SAS has earned the AWS Consumer Goods Competency designation, which recognizes its expertise in delivering validated solutions to help consumer goods brands overcome operational challenges within the industry. By leveraging deep knowledge and proven AWS solutions, SAS empowers clients to streamline their operating models and achieve greater efficiency at scale.

SAS' consumer goods and retail analytics software empowers customers with data-driven insights at every step of the customer journey.

SAS has achieved the AWS Consumer Goods Competency in the Supply Chain category, distinguishing itself as a provider that has demonstrated technical proficiency and proven customer success. This competency showcases SAS' ability to support customers in reinventing how they develop, manufacture, distribute and market their products to manage changing consumer demands and heightened competition. SAS is well equipped to handle challenges for its customers by providing curated solutions that drive innovation and transform operating models. By leveraging SAS' expertise and solutions, consumer goods brands can streamline their operations, enhance efficiency and stay ahead of the competition in the dynamic consumer goods industry.

"With increased supply chain challenges in recent years, organizations are looking for data and artificial intelligence (AI) they can trust to help them overcome disruption and meet their goals. That's where SAS and our cutting-edge solutions make a difference to deliver real value," said Richard Widdowson, Vice President of Retail Solutions at SAS. "We're pleased to be recognized as an AWS Consumer Goods Competency Launch Partner and look forward to leveraging our combined strengths to help customers navigate turbulent waters with speed, agility and resilience."

SAS' consumer goods and retail analytics software empowers customers with data-driven insights at every step of the customer journey, including demand planning, inventory and supply chain. With supply chain analytics from SAS, including SAS® Intelligent Planning Suite , customers can unify data from across their organizations to eliminate silos and connect across their logistics chain. The leading forecasting solution enhances collaboration and optimizes performance with out-of-the-box modeling strategies and real-time visibility to critical business processes.

SAS® Viya® , SAS' cloud native data and AI platform that allows customers to manage data, develop models and deploy insights.

SAS-hosted managed services , bringing SAS' catalog of cutting-edge products and solutions, including SAS Viya, deployed as a hosted managed service on AWS.

SAS Viya Workbench , a new self-service, on-demand compute environment for analytical development, available on AWS Marketplace. SAS Customer Intelligence 360 , a multichannel marketing hub that helps marketers deliver personalized customer experiences, available on AWS Marketplace.

AWS Specializations, including Competencies, help customers find a short list of trusted cloud technology partners with diverse expertise whose knowledge, services, and solutions have been extensively validated by AWS. The AWS Competency Program identifies partners with demonstrated technical expertise and proven customer success in specific sectors. These AWS Partners have passed a rigorous technical validation, specific to the Consumer Goods industry, rooted in the AWS Well-Architected Framework for designing, building and operating reliable, secure and efficient solutions in the cloud.

