Is*Hosting Partners With Edgeuno To Launch Strategic Expansion In Latin America

is*hosting's major expansion brings seamless infrastructure deployment to six Latin American markets: Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Peru, Colombia, and Mexico.

- Ivan Halynkin, Director of Marketing at is*hostingTALLINN, HARJU MAAKOND, ESTONIA, December 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- is*hosting, a leading global infrastructure provider, today announced its significant expansion into Latin America through a strategic partnership with EdgeUno, marking a major milestone in the company's international growth strategy.The expansion, powered by EdgeUno's white-glove services, enables is*hosting to deliver seamless deployment capabilities across six key Latin American markets: Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Peru, Colombia, and Mexico. This partnership provides is*hosting customers with immediate access to EdgeUno's established infrastructure and local expertise in these rapidly growing markets."Latin America represents a crucial growth opportunity for our global customer base," said Ivan Halynkin, Director of Marketing at is*hosting. "By partnering with EdgeUno, we're eliminating the complexity traditionally associated with multi-market deployments in the region, allowing our customers to focus on their core business objectives."The partnership provides is*hosting customers with several key benefits:+ Streamlined deployment processes across all six markets+ Local technical support and expertise+ Simplified regulatory compliance+ Reduced time-to-market for regional expansion+ Access to EdgeUno's state-of-the-art data centers and infrastructureEdgeUno's CEO commented, "We're excited to support is*hosting's expansion into Latin America. Our white-glove services and deep regional expertise perfectly complement is*hosting's global capabilities, creating a powerful solution for businesses looking to establish or expand their presence in these dynamic markets."The expansion is effective immediately, with is*hosting now accepting customer deployment requests across all six Latin American markets. Existing is*hosting customers can seamlessly extend their infrastructure into these new regions through their current service agreements.About is*hostingOperating across five continents, is*hosting stands out by delivering premium server solutions designed for reliability, performance, and customer-focused flexibility.About EdgeUnoEdgeUno is a leading provider of infrastructure and white-glove services across Latin America, specializing in helping global companies establish and maintain their presence in the region.

