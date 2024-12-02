Turkey states condition in Syria cannot be clarified by outer involvement

(MENAFN) Turkish Foreign Hakan Fidan stated on Monday that latest advances in Syria cannot be clarified by external involvement, and the condition is the outcome of unaddressed challenges for the past 13 years.



Latest advances once again reveal that the Syrian should resolve with its own people and legitimate opposition, Fidan informed a media summit with his Iranian colleague Abbas Araghchi, who is seeking a trip to Turkey.



He further noted that Ankara does not want to see additional escalation in Syria's civil conflict, which has lasted since 2011.



Clashes broke out on November 27 among Assad regime armies and anti-regime armed groups in the western countryside of Aleppo in northern Syria, shaping a re-escalation of the battle following a phase of relative calm in the war.

