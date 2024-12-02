Agora, The Denodo Cloud Service, Is Now Available In AWS Marketplace

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Availability in AWS Marketplace brings frictionless deployment of the Denodo to the world's largest venue for cloud solutions

PALO ALTO, Calif., Dec. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Denodo , a leader in data management and an Web Services (AWS) Independent Software Vendor (ISV) Accelerate Program partner, announced that Agora , its new, managed SaaS solution that extends the capabilities of the Denodo Platform into a fully managed cloud solution, is now available in the AWS Marketplace. AWS Marketplace is a digital catalog with thousands of software listings from ISVs that make it easy to find, test, buy, and deploy software that runs on AWS.

Traditionally, data management platforms need to be installed and maintained by each organization that leverages them. Agora, the fully managed deployment option for the renowned Denodo Platform, offers a flexible, simplified alternative that lets users focus on leveraging data for real-time insights, while letting Denodo handle the installation of all necessary Denodo Platform components, updates, upgrades, and ongoing maintenance.

With Agora available in the AWS Marketplace, access to Agora is even simpler; customers can get up-and-running with Agora with just a few clicks and immediately put it to use.

Agora's availability in the AWS Marketplace provides users with flexible deployment options including a free trial, annual contracting options via a private offer, and consumption based pricing . These options provide cost-effective scalability while freeing IT and operational teams to focus on broader strategic initiatives.

“With Agora on the AWS Marketplace, it's easier than ever for organizations to harness the full potential of their data with the scalability, agility, and cost-efficiency of a managed SaaS solution,” said Suresh Chandrasekaran, executive vice president, Denodo.

"We are proud to host Agora on the AWS Marketplace," said Allison Johnson, senior manager, AMER Scale Partners, at AWS. "AWS prides itself on enabling organizations and individuals to build transformative solutions, and Agora is a transformative solution that promises to democratize data management. This means that customers will now have access to Agora's innovative data management capabilities through the convenience of the AWS Marketplace."

Denodo is a bronze sponsor of AWS re:Invent 2024 and will be exhibiting at booth, #791.

About Denodo

Denodo is a leader in data management. The award-winning Denodo Platform is the leading logical data management platform for delivering data in the language of business, at the speed of business, for all data-related initiatives across the organization. Realizing more than 400% ROI and millions of dollars in benefits, Denodo's customers across enterprises in 30+ industries all over the world have received payback in less than six months. For more information, visit denodo.com .

