Polylactic Acid Market To Reach USD 3,856.3 Million By 2034, Booming Demand For Biodegradable Solutions Propels Growth | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, Dec. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The polylactic acid (PLA) , a biodegradable polymer derived from renewable resources like corn starch and sugarcane, is gaining prominence across diverse industries. Its versatility and eco-friendly properties make it an attractive alternative to conventional petroleum-based plastics. The PLA market is experiencing robust growth due to heightened awareness of environmental sustainability and the push for stricter regulations on single-use plastics globally.

Global Polylactic Acid Market to Surge from USD 1.27 Billion in 2024 to USD 3.86 Billion by 2034, at an 11.8% CAGR

The urgent need for an alternative to conventional plastic and eco-friendly packaging is expected to push growth in the global packaging sector, thereby driving the polylactic acid industry. The need for physical or chemical modification of polylactic acid to gain suitable properties for multiple intended applications is also anticipated to augur well for the global market.

The increasing use of polylactic acid in the electronics, textile, medical, tableware, automotive, packaging, and 3D printing industries is anticipated to skyrocket its demand in the assessment period. Polylactic acid is capable of offering various advantages such as the initiation of production processes by utilizing carbon dioxide.

It also has numerous chemical properties and is thus extensively used as a raw material in a wide variety of applications. Key players are nowadays aiming to opt for this acid as it has diverse functionalities such as non-toxicity and biodegradability.

A few renowned companies are striving to use polylactic acid in the healthcare sector such as implants, screws, and stitching materials. The acid is also set to be utilized for the production of medical equipment and devices. In the automotive sector, it is likely to be used in tires with starch-based materials for lowering overall fuel consumption.

The demand for Polylactic Acid is primarily driven by its wide-ranging applications and growing consumer inclination toward environmentally sustainable products. In the packaging sector, PLA is increasingly replacing traditional plastics due to its biodegradable properties. Similarly, the healthcare sector's adoption of PLA-based biocompatible materials for surgical implants and drug delivery systems is another contributing factor. Rising disposable income, coupled with increased awareness of eco-friendly products in emerging economies, is expected to bolster market growth. Regulatory frameworks, including bans on non-biodegradable plastics, are further accelerating the shift toward PLA solutions.

Increasing Demand for Biodegradable Plastics to Boost Sales by 2034

One of the important factors expected to support growth in the global polylactic acid market in the evaluation period is the increasing trend for bio-based, biodegradable plastics that are preferred by a wide range of end-use industries. Over the last few years, companies in both developing and developed economies have increased their production of bioplastics. Growing demand for polylactic acid in the manufacturing of sutures and stents can also be attributed to medical advancements across the globe.

Key Takeaways from Polylactic Acid Market Study:



Market Size and Growth: The global PLA market will grow from USD 1,266.5 million in 2024 to USD 3,856.3 million by 2034, with a CAGR of 11.8%.

Packaging Dominance: The packaging segment holds the largest market share, driven by demand for sustainable and biodegradable materials.

Geographic Insights: North America leads the PLA market due to stringent environmental regulations and consumer preference for sustainable packaging . Asia-Pacific is emerging as a high-growth region due to expanding manufacturing industries and government initiatives promoting biodegradable materials.

Key Drivers: Rising environmental concerns, government policies banning single-use plastics, and increasing adoption of PLA in healthcare and automotive industries. Technological Advancements: Innovations in PLA production methods are reducing manufacturing costs, further boosting its adoption.



“Rapid urbanization, coupled with increasing environmental concerns, has created a fertile ground for the adoption of sustainable alternatives like Polylactic Acid. The market's robust growth trajectory underscores its potential in reshaping industries reliant on biodegradable materials,” Nandini Roy Choudhury (Client Partner for Food & Beverages at Future Market Insights, Inc.)





Key Industry Highlights

Country-wise Insights

Why is the Demand for Polylactic Acid Growing Astonishingly in the USA?

Sales of Polylactic Acid Products to Skyrocket in the USA Amid Rising Research and Development to Find New Application Areas

The USA is considered to be one of the leading industries for polylactic acids. As per FMI, North America is likely to generate a share of around 7.4% in the forecast period with an increasing number of research and development (Research and Development) activities across the USA for coming up with new application areas of polylactic acid.

How Are China-based Polylactic Acid Manufacturers Progressing?

Key Players in China to Look for Polylactic Acid Resins to Bring about Sustainability

In the next ten years, Asia Pacific is expected to develop rapidly on the back of the rising inclination of consumers in China towards bio-based products. With the ongoing advancement of technology, the involvement of leading market players has helped in creating more polylactic acid-based applications concerning the requirements of end users.

Population growth, economic stability, innovations in the 3D printing industry, and surging demand for food products are anticipated to shape future demand for polylactic acid in the food and packaging industries. Also, significant leakage of packaging materials into the environment has surged dramatically in China, which has made companies look for sustainability in packaging.

Why is the UK Set to Become a Leading Polylactic Acid Producer?

The emergence of the 'Bio-Plastics Europe' Project to Augment Demand for Polylactic Acid Biopolymers in the UK

Due to the growing awareness and high preference for bio-based plastics in the UK, Europe is likely to create numerous growth opportunities for polylactic acid manufacturers. The Bio-Plastics Europe project, for instance, is formulating and executing sustainable solutions for bio-based plastic manufacturing and use in Europe to protect land & sea quality.

Bioplastics are becoming more popular in the production of plastic bags in the UK since they are environmentally beneficial. Government agencies in the country have also begun to use them, which would positively affect growth in the market.

Competitive Landscape in the Polylactic Acid Market

The Polylactic Acid market is characterized by intense competition and rapid technological advancements. Collaborations and partnerships across the value chain are becoming increasingly common to enhance production capabilities and expand market reach.

Smaller players and startups are also entering the market, driven by government incentives and the rising demand for sustainable alternatives. The competitive landscape is expected to remain dynamic, with innovation and sustainability at the forefront of strategic priorities.

Leading Polylactic Acid Brands



Toray Industries Inc

Stora Enso Oyj.

Amcor Plc

LG Chem and ADM (JV)

Evonik Industries AG

Total-Corbion PLA

Henan Jindan Lactic Acid Co. Ltd.

NatureWorks LLC

Galactic

Sulzer Chemtech

WeforYou

Hong Jun Bio-based Composite Technology Co., Ltd

Danimer Scientific

Futerro Evonik Industries- RESOMER®



Regional Analysis: Polylactic Acid Market

