(MENAFN) At least 27 civilians, including children as young as eight, have been killed in northwest Syria this week due to Islamist attacks, according to a UN official cited by Reuters. The assault, carried out by the militant group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), formerly known as Jabhat al-Nusra, began on Wednesday in the provinces of Aleppo and Idlib. The have reportedly seized several areas previously controlled by Syrian forces and claim to have entered Aleppo city by Friday. This attack marks the first major offensive of its kind in several years and targets both civilian areas and military sites.



David Carden, the UN's Deputy Regional Humanitarian Coordinator for the Syria Crisis, expressed deep concern over the ongoing attacks, which have lasted for three days. He emphasized that civilians and civilian infrastructure are protected under international humanitarian law. On Friday, Syria's state news agency reported that four civilians were killed by a terrorist shelling at a university in Aleppo.



The Syrian government launched a counteroffensive on Thursday and successfully repelled the militants’ advance southeast of Idlib. Fighting continues in rural Aleppo, where militants are attempting to break through. This surprise attack marks the first significant clash between Syrian rebels, jihadists, and government forces since the March 2020 ceasefire brokered by Russia and Turkey.



Last month, Russian and Syrian airstrikes targeted HTS positions in Idlib and Latakia. Russia began its military intervention in Syria in 2015, at the request of President Bashar al-Assad, to combat terrorist groups including ISIS and Jabhat al-Nusra. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov condemned the recent escalation as an attack on Syria’s sovereignty and expressed hope for a swift resolution by Damascus. Syria has accused Western countries of supporting terrorist groups in the region. President Assad also claimed that terrorist groups were operating in northeast Syria, where US forces are stationed, and alleged a close partnership between the US and insurgents, as well as cooperation with Ukrainian agents offering training and weapons.

