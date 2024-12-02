The N50 Project Welcomes The Appointment Of Two Key New Board Members: Digital Empowerment For The Next 50%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Daniel Gutwein, CEO, the N50 ProjectPHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The award-winning nonprofit, The N50 Project , announces the appointment of two key new board members, Kate Musimwa with Food for the Hungry and Jeff Lowe with SMART Technologies . Food for the Hungry has agreed to power N50's“For WomenKind” initiative, and SMART Technologies has committed to powering N50's“EdTech Equity” initiative. According to N50 CEO Daniel Gutwein,“Both Kate and Jeff have graciously agreed to join our board to help guide and move the N50 Project as we look to close the global digital poverty gap. I've enjoyed working with Kate and Jeff over the past few months and hearing their experiences, which I know will bring much energy, creative ideas, and guidance to the N50. I'm so happy they are part of this high-impact team.”Jeff Lowe is Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer of SMART Technologies. Jeff is a leading force behind a transformation from the inside out at SMART. He is accountable for leading positive revenue, brand and culture, and partner engagement growth at SMART. Jeff places a strong emphasis on making the connections that matter in his work. Authentic relationships with channel partners, leaders in education, teachers, students, and business leaders around the world allow him to more deeply understand the needs of SMART customers at all levels. This understanding drives the overall success of SMART. Jeff's passion for what matters to our audiences motivates our global team to drive the SMART organization forward. His innovative, data-driven approach to organizational structure, branding and marketing, and employee engagement has earned a feature in the Harvard Business Review and the Best-in-Class Employer designation for SMART Technologies by Mercer-Sirota.Jeff works to ensure that every SMART partner, customer, and employee feels deeply connected and engaged with SMART's purpose-driven mission-to inspire greatness through #ConnectionsThatMatter.Kate Musimwa leads FH's program delivery, relief and humanitarian efforts, and public resource development. She champions efficient processes and knowledge sharing across FH's 16 country offices in Asia, Africa, Latin America and the Caribbean, while working closely with regional and country directors and the FH ecosystem to enhance program quality. She plays a critical role in strengthening partnerships with investors, with the goal to continually improve the impact of FH's programs.About the N50 ProjectN50 is the Geeks Without Frontiers-led initiative focused on the next 50% of the planet that does not fully digitally participate. The N50's primary focus is to unite the world's greatest organizations with the world's greatest digital needs. N50 is an open, inclusive ecosystem fueling transformation in some of the world's most challenging environments. Learn more or get involved atAbout Food for the HungaryFounded in 1971, FH focuses on relieving poverty and promoting sustainable development in various communities worldwide. For more information, please visitAbout Smart TechnologiesThe inventor of the original SMART Board, SMART Technologies is a global leader in interactive education technology, already installed in over 4 million classrooms worldwide. For more information, please visit

