Face Shield Global Market To Reach $6.38 Billion By 2028 At A CAGR Of 12.4%

Face Shield Global Report 2024 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 2, 2024

In recent years, the face shield market has observed rapid growth. It is projected to increase from $3.57 billion in 2023 to around $3.99 billion in 2024, reflecting a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 11.9%. Various factors such as pandemic preparedness, demand in the healthcare industry, occupational safety regulations, infection control awareness, and public health initiatives have contributed to this substantial growth.

What is the Predicted Growth Rate and Market Size of the Global Face Shield Market?

By 2028, the face shield market is estimated to reach $6.38 billion, growing at a CAGR of 12.4%. The forecast period growth is majorly attributed to factors such as the need for face shields in education and childcare sectors, travel and tourism industries, personal use and fashion, industrial safety measures, and governmental public health guidance.

What is the Principal Growth Driver of the Face Shield Market?

The leading growth driver of the face shield market is the increased awareness due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic and various government initiatives to mitigate the spread. As per the World Health Organization WHO, COVID-19 primarily spreads through droplets of saliva when an infected person coughs or sneezes. The rise in cases and stringent lockdown measures imposed by governments worldwide have heightened this awareness. For instance, in several European nations, customs duties and VAT on protective equipment, testing kits, and medical devices have been waived off until the end of April 2021.

Noteworthy Players Driving the Growth of the Face Shield Market:

Major market players, including Minnesota Mining and Manufacturing Company, Honeywell International Inc., Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Mine Safety Appliances Company, Alpha Pro Tech Ltd., Casco Bay Molding Ltd., Lakeland Industries Inc., Prestige Ameritech Ltd., Pyramex Safety Products LLC, Sanax Protective Products, Karam Safety Private Ltd., Gateway Safety Inc., E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, MCR Safety LLC, E.D. Bullard Company, Precept Pharma Ltd., Key Surgical LLC, Radians Inc., Surewerx USA Inc., Crosstex International Inc., JSP Safety Ltd., FT-TEC Group, Lindstrom Group, HexArmor, Protech Medical Inc., National Safety Apparel Inc., Steelbird Hi-Tech India Ltd., United Veterinary Pharmaceuticals Industries, Dymax Corporation, Sellstrom Corporation, Dynamic Safety USA LLC, have significantly contributed to the face shield market growth.

What are the Key Emerging Trends in the Face Shield Market?

One worth noting trend in the face shield market is the shift towards utilizing sustainable materials such as biomaterials that are more eco-friendly than disposable Personal Protective Equipment PPE. For instance, in April 2021, Tecman Group, a UK-based material technology company, introduced a new biomaterial reusable face shield system for NHS workers named Optec. This system prioritizes wearer safety and comfort while being environmentally friendly.

The following are the multiple segments in which the face shield market is categorized:

- By Type: Disposable, Reusable

- By Material Type: Polycarbonate, Cellulose Acetate

- By End-Use: Healthcare, Construction, Chemical, Oil & Gas, Manufacturing, Other End-Users

Regional Overview of the Face Shield Market:

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the face shield market in 2023 and is expected to continue being the fastest-growing region during the forecasted period. The scope of the market report includes other regions such as Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

