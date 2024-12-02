Kuwait Crown Prince Congratulates Laos On Nat'l Day
Date
12/2/2024 2:26:23 AM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
KUWAIT, Dec 2 (KUNA) -- His Highness the crown prince sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah sent, Monday, a cable to the President of Laos Thongloun Sisoulith, congratulating him on his country's national day.
His Highness the Crown Prince expressed wishes of welfare and progress to the President and his people. (end)
gta
MENAFN02122024000071011013ID1108944987
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.