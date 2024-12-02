Mea Era By Kaisu Tullinen Wins Bronze In A' Jewelry Awards

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Mea Era

Kaisu Tullinen's Mea Era Jewelry Set Recognized for Exceptional Design and Craftsmanship in Prestigious A' Design Awards

COMO, CO, ITALY, December 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The A' Design Award, a highly respected and well-recognized award in the field of jewelry design, has announced Mea Era, a distinctive jewelry set designed by Kaisu Tullinen , as the Bronze winner in the Jewelry Design category. This prestigious recognition highlights the exceptional design and craftsmanship of Mea Era, which combines the inspiration of the Art Deco era style with modern enameling and stone setting techniques.The Mea Era jewelry set's unique design and high-quality craftsmanship make it a standout piece that aligns with current trends in the jewelry industry. The set's plump effect enameling and the luxurious emerald color create a distinctive and modern take on the Art Deco style, offering a fresh perspective on classic design elements. This innovative approach not only appeals to jewelry enthusiasts but also pushes the boundaries of traditional jewelry design, inspiring future trends and advancements in the field.Mea Era showcases Kaisu Tullinen's exceptional skills in combining various techniques, such as enameling and stone setting, to create a cohesive and visually striking jewelry set. The challenging plump effect enameling technique used in the design adds depth and dimension to the pieces, while the faceted stones in the center of the pattern provide a stunning contrast to the round, emerald-colored enamel shapes. The ring frame itself features facets that complement the enameled top, resulting in an unusual and eye-catching design that is both functional and aesthetically pleasing.Winning the Bronze A' Design Award in the Jewelry Design category serves as a testament to Kaisu Tullinen's dedication to her craft and her ability to create innovative, high-quality jewelry pieces. This recognition will undoubtedly inspire Kaisu Tullinen and her team at Kaiku Koru to continue pushing the boundaries of jewelry design, exploring new techniques and materials, and creating pieces that resonate with customers and industry professionals alike. As Mea Era gains international exposure through this award, it has the potential to influence future jewelry design trends and set new standards for craftsmanship and creativity in the industry.Interested parties may learn more about the Mea Era jewelry set and Kaisu Tullinen's work at:About Kaisu TullinenKaisu Tullinen is an accomplished jewelry designer from Finland with a Master's Degree in Arts and Culture. She designs and creates jewelry from silver and gold, incorporating enameling and stone settings as decorative techniques. Kaisu Tullinen's designs have been recognized in Finnish jewelry design competitions , and she is dedicated to preserving and promoting Finnish jewelry and jewelry design expertise through her work. As a member of the board of the Finnish Goldsmith Association and The Jewellery Art Association in Finland, Kaisu Tullinen actively contributes to the advancement of the jewelry industry in her home country.About Kaiku KoruEstablished in 2008, Kaiku Koru has been offering a wide range of services, including repairs, unique jewelry design, and custom manufacturing. The company also produces its own silver jewelry collection, prioritizing durability and simplicity of repair in the production process. Kaiku Koru exclusively uses precious metals in the manufacture of their designs, ensuring the highest quality and longevity of their pieces.About Bronze A' Design AwardThe Bronze A' Design Award recognizes designs that demonstrate a notable level of creativity, practicality, and professional execution. Recipients of this award have showcased their ability to effectively combine form and function, offering solutions that enhance people's lives. The rigorous selection process involves blind peer review by an expert jury panel, who evaluate entries based on pre-established criteria such as innovative concept, artistic expression, craftsmanship excellence, material selection, wearability and comfort, design aesthetics, functional efficiency, sustainability and ethical sourcing, cultural relevance, commercial viability, uniqueness and originality, technical proficiency, visual impact, emotional engagement, integration of precious stones, adaptability to trends, durability and longevity, packaging design, user experience, and brand identity consistency.About A' Design AwardThe A' Design Award is an international and juried design competition that has been organized across all industries since 2008. Now in its 16th year, the A' Design Award welcomes entries from all countries, with the ultimate aim of recognizing and promoting superior products and projects that advance and benefit society. The competition is driven by a philanthropic mission to enhance the world through the power of good design, motivating designers and brands to develop pioneering innovations that positively impact the global community. By showcasing these remarkable achievements on an international stage, the A' Design Award not only honors the creative minds behind the designs but also promotes a global appreciation for the principles of good design, driving forward the cycle of inspiration and advancement. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at:

Makpal Bayetova

A' DESIGN AWARD & COMPETITION SRL

+39 031 497 2900

email us here

