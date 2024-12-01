Update On Lake Effect Snow Storm

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Governor Kathy Hochul today provided an update as a significant lake effect snow continues to impact communities. On Friday, Governor Hochul declared a State of Emergency for Allegany, Erie, Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, Genesee, Herkimer, Jefferson, Lewis, Oswego, St. Lawrence, Wyoming, and contiguous counties. In addition to what has currently fallen, additional snow totals of three to four feet are possible in the Tug Hill and Watertown areas and two to three feet in the southern Erie County and northern Chautauqua County areas.

“As New Yorkers face this lake effect snowstorm, I urge New Yorkers in impacted regions to remain vigilant and avoid unnecessary travel,” Governor Hochul said. “My administration is working around the clock with our state agencies and over 100 National Guard members on the ground to support local communities. Please heed travel advisories and look out for one another. Together, we will weather this storm.”

Lake effect snow will continue through Monday with the heaviest snowfall occurring through early Sunday morning, and an additional period of heavy snow late Sunday night into Monday morning across parts of Western New York and the North Country Regions. These regions should expect snowfall rates of one to three inches per hour and three to four inches in the most intense snow bands.

A wind shift will bring lake effect snow into the Central New York and Mohawk Valley Regions on Sunday and Monday. Currently four to eight inches of snow in Central New York and three to five inches in the Mohawk Valley are projected with snowfall rates of one to two inches per hour.

Travel advisories have been issued due to poor driving conditions as a result of the weather for Jefferson, Lewis, and portions of Erie County. Hazardous to impossible travel conditions are expected through Monday due to snow covered roads and reduced visibilities. Wind gusts will likely cause blowing and drifting snow, and isolated power outages. Snow will accumulate rapidly in persistent snow bands, and visibility will be drastically reduced with near whiteout conditions.

Agency Activities

New York State Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services

The Division's Office of Emergency Management is in contact with their local counterparts and is prepared to facilitate requests for assistance. State stockpiles are staffed and ready to deploy emergency response assets and supplies as needed. The State Watch Center is monitoring the storm track and statewide impacts closely.

New York State Department of Transportation

A ban on empty and tandem commercial vehicles remains in effect on I-86 from the Pennsylvania state line to I-390 and on State Route 219 from the Pennsylvania state line to I-90.

State Department of Transportation forces are fully engaged and responding across the state with 3,527 supervisors and operators available statewide. Staff can be configured into any type of response crew that is needed (plow, drainage, chipper, load & haul, cut & toss, etc.). All residencies in impacted locations will remain staffed for 24/7 operations with operators, supervisors and mechanics throughout the duration of the event and priority cleanup operations. The Department also remains in close communication with the City of Buffalo and other local municipalities in storm impacted areas and stands ready to provide assistance as needed.

Statewide equipment numbers are as follows:



1,635 large plow trucks

339 large loaders

150 medium duty plows

51 tow plows

35 snow blowers 18 graders

In order to support response operations in storm-impacted areas, the Department deployed an additional 62 staff – including 15 plow trucks, four snow blowers, two graders, 44 plow truck operators, nine supervisors, six equipment operator instructors, one supervising equipment operator instructor, one assistant manager and one ICS support specialist – to the North Country and Western New York.

To further support response operations, the Department has initiated a second wave of deployments to Western New York and the North Country. Four plow trucks, three sow blowers and 34 staff - including 17 plow truck operators, five supervisors, four ICS support staff, and eight mechanics – have been deployed as follows:

North Country



Receiving one ICS support staff member from the Capital Region

Receiving three operators, one supervisor and one snow blower from the Mohawk Valley

Receiving three operators, one supervisor, and one snow blower from Central N.Y.

Receiving eight operators, two supervisors, three ICS support staff, two mechanics and four plow trucks from the Mid-Hudson Region

Receiving two mechanics from the Western Southern Tier Receiving three operators, one supervisor, and one snow blower from the Southern Tier

Western NY



Receiving two mechanics from Central N.Y. Receiving two mechanics from the Finger Lakes

Regions experiencing lake effect snows will also perform rolling assists to enhance coverage in the heavy snowfall areas. These rolling assists will shift as the bands oscillate.

Tow services will be on station along U.S. Route 219 in Erie County, I-81 in Oswego County and I-81 in Jefferson County.

The need for additional resources will be re-evaluated as conditions warrant throughout the event.

For real-time travel information, motorists should call 511 or visit 511ny , New York State's official traffic and travel information source.

Thruway Authority

Bans/Closures

Due to the closure of I-90 in Pennsylvania, the NYS Thruway (I-90) westbound remains closed from exit 57 (Hamburg – East Aurora – State Route 75) to the Pennsylvania State Line until further notice. Eastbound lanes are open.

All commercial vehicles are banned on the Thruway from exit 46 (Rochester – Corning – I-390) to the PA State Line in both directions until further notice.

The Thruway Authority is responding with 691 operators and supervisors available. Statewide equipment numbers and resources are listed below:



368 large and medium duty plow trucks

10 tow plows

63 loaders 126,000+ tons of salt on hand

Variable Message Signs and social media (X and Facebook ) are utilized to alert motorists of winter weather conditions on the Thruway.

New for the 2024-2025 snow and ice season, all of the Thruway's more than 250 heavy-duty plow trucks are equipped with green hazard lights, complementing the standard amber hazard lights. Green lights are intended to improve visibility and enhance safety during winter operations, particularly in low-light conditions and poor weather. Drivers are reminded that Thruway snowplows travel at about 35 miles per hour - which in many cases is slower than the posted speed limit - in order to ensure that salt being dispersed stays in the driving lanes and does not scatter off the roadways. The safest place for motorists is well behind the snowplows where the roadway is clear and treated.

The Thruway Authority encourages motorists to download the Thruway mobile app which is available for free on iPhone and Android devices. The app provides motorists direct access to real-time traffic information, live traffic cameras and navigation assistance while on the go. Motorists can also sign up for TRANSalert e-mails and follow @ThruwayTraffic on X for the latest traffic conditions along the Thruway.

New York State Department of Public Service

Utility companies regulated by the NYS Department of Public Service have approximately 5,849 workers available statewide to engage in repair and restoration efforts for the forecasted winter weather system over the next few days, including 50 external contracted crews secured by NYSEG/RG&E. These resources have been distributed throughout each companies' service territories to support response over the weekend as necessary. The utility companies are continuing to monitor the forecast, as well as travel conditions, and will continue to adapt staffing plans across their divisions.

As utility crews continue to work to restore customers impacted from the current weather system, DPS staff will monitor restoration progress throughout the event and ensure utilities shift appropriate staffing and resources to regions that experience the greatest impact. If your service is interrupted, visit the DPS Utility Service Interruptions website for tips.

Division of Military and Naval Affairs

DMNA has 119 soldiers and Airmen and 28 vehicles that will be staged in Western New York at the Masten Avenue Armory and Connecticut Street Avenue Armory in Buffalo, at the Lockport Amory, and at Niagara Falls Air Reserve Station.

New York State Police

State Police have deployed additional patrols and personnel to the areas being affected by the lake effect snow, and conditions are being closely monitored. All four-wheel drive vehicles are in service and all specialty vehicles, including snowmobiles and Utility Task Vehicles, are staged and ready for deployment.

New York State Department of Environmental Conservation

DEC Emergency Management staff, Environmental Conservation Police Officers, Forest Rangers, and regional staff remain on alert and continue to monitor the developing situation and weather forecasts. Working with partner agencies, DEC is prepared to coordinate resource deployment of all available assets to targeted areas in preparation for potential impacts due to snow and high winds, including sawyers.

DEC reminds those responsible for the removal and disposal of snow to follow best management practices to help prevent flooding and reduce the potential for pollutants like salt, sand, oils, trash, and other debris in snow from affecting water quality. Disposal of snow in local creeks and streams can create ice dams which may cause flooding in nearby areas. Public and private snow removal operators should be aware of these safety issues during and after winter storms. Additional information is available at .

Additionally, unpredictable winter weather and storms in the Adirondacks, Catskills, and other backcountry areas, can create variable conditions. Visitors should be prepared with proper clothing and equipment for snow, ice, and cold to ensure a safe winter experience.

Snow depths range greatly throughout the Adirondacks, with the deepest snow at higher elevations in the High Peaks region and other mountains over 3,000 feet. Lower elevation trails have mixed conditions of snow, ice, and slush, including many of the Catskill Mountains where the potential for icy trail conditions exist.

While ice is beginning to form on some waterways, DEC advises outdoor enthusiasts to review ice safety guidelines before heading out.

In addition, backcountry visitors should Hike Smart and follow proper safety guidelines .

Plan trips accordingly. In an emergency, call 911. To request Forest Ranger assistance, call 1-833-NYS-RANGERS.

Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation

New York State Park Police and park personnel are on alert and closely monitoring weather conditions and impacts. Response equipment is being fueled, tested and prepared for storm response use. Park visitors should visit href="" n , check the free NY State Parks Explorer mobile app or call their local park office for the latest updates regarding park hours, openings and closings.

Safety Tips

Travel

Some of the most important tips for safe driving include:



Monitor the forecast for your local area and areas you may be travelling to.

Avoid unnecessary travel.

If you must travel, make sure your car is stocked with survival gear like blankets, a shovel, flashlight and extra batteries, extra warm clothing, set of tire chains, battery booster cables, quick energy foods and brightly colored cloth to use as a distress flag.

If you have a cell phone or other communications device such as a two-way radio available for your use, keep the battery charged and keep it with you whenever traveling. If you should become stranded, you will be able to call for help, advising rescuers of your location.

The leading cause of death and injuries during winter storms is transportation accidents. Before getting behind the wheel, make sure that your vehicle is clear of ice and snow; good vision is key to good driving. Plan your stops and keep more distance between cars. Be extra alert and remember that snowdrifts can hide smaller children. Always match your speed to the road and weather conditions.

It is important for motorists on all roads to note that snowplows travel at speeds up to 35 mph, which in many cases is lower than the posted speed limit.

Oftentimes on interstate highways, snowplows will operate side by side, to safely clear several lanes at one time.

Motorists and pedestrians should also keep in mind that snowplow drivers have limited lines of sight, and the size and weight of snowplows can make it very difficult to maneuver and stop quickly. Snow blowing from behind the plow can severely reduce visibility or cause whiteout conditions. Motorists should not attempt to pass snowplows or follow too closely. The safest place for motorists to drive is well behind the snowplows where the roadway is clear and salted. Never attempt to pass a snowplow while its operating.

Power Outages



Check with your utility to determine area repair schedules.

If you lose power, turn off or unplug lights and appliances to prevent a circuit overload when service is restored; leave one light on to indicate when power has been restored. If heat goes out during a winter storm, keep warm by closing off rooms you do not need.

To Report an Electric Outage, call:



Central Hudson: 800-527-2714

Con Edison: 800-752-6633

National Grid: 800-867-5222

NYSEG: 800-572-1131

O&R: 877-434-4100

PSEG-LI: 800-490-0075 RG&E: 800-743-1701

Heating Safety

Use only safe sources of alternative heat such as a fireplace, small well-vented wood or coal stove or portable space heaters.

When using alternative heat sources such as a fireplace, woodstove, etc. always make sure you have proper ventilation and follow manufacturer's instructions.

Keep curtains, towels, and potholders away from hot surfaces.

Have a fire extinguisher and smoke detectors and make sure they work.

If you use kerosene heaters to supplement your regular heating fuel, or as an emergency source of heat, follow these safety tips:



Follow the manufacturers' instructions.

Use only the correct fuel for your unit.

Refuel outdoors only and only when the unit is cool.

Keep the heater at least three feet away from furniture and other flammable objects. When using the heater, use fire safeguards and ventilate properly.

For more winter safety tips, visit href="" ny/safet . For all non-emergency service needs in New York State before, during or after a storm, call 211 or visit .

About the Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services

The Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services (DHSES) provides leadership, coordination, and support to prevent, protect against, prepare for, respond to, recover from, and mitigate disasters and other emergencies. For more information, follow @NYSDHSES on Facebook, Instagram, and X (formerly known as Twitter) or visit href="" n .

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.