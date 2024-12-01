Winter Crisis In Afghanistan: One-Quarter Of Population Unable To Access Sufficient Food, Warns WFP

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) The World Food Program (WFP) has warned of a worsening food crisis in Afghanistan as the winter season approaches, stating that one-quarter of the population in the country is unable to afford enough food to sustain their lives.

In a report released on Sunday, December 1st, the WFP mentioned that one in every four families in Afghanistan is unable to secure adequate food for their needs.

The report highlights that with the arrival of winter, millions of people in Afghanistan are facing a food crisis, and one-quarter of the population cannot meet their basic food requirements to survive.

The WFP has stressed that to continue its operations in Afghanistan, including providing assistance to the most vulnerable families, it will need $680 million for the next six months.

The organization further emphasized that, in the first half of this year, it has provided food aid to 1 million people monthly, while 11 million others have been excluded from receiving this vital support.

Yesterday, the WFP also announced that it has provided cash and food assistance to 10.5 million people across Afghanistan.

Earlier, UN-related agencies had reported that more than 23 million people in Afghanistan are in need of humanitarian assistance in the current year.

The food crisis in Afghanistan continues to escalate, with millions of people struggling to meet their basic nutritional needs. The World Food Program's ongoing efforts to support vulnerable populations remain critical, but more international support and funding are urgently needed to alleviate the situation.

As winter intensifies, it is vital for the global community to prioritize humanitarian assistance for Afghanistan, ensuring that food aid reaches those most in need and helps prevent further suffering.

