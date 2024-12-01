Amir Participates In The 45Th Gulf Summit
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Highness the Amir sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, along with his brothers, Their Highnesses the leaders and heads of delegations of the sisterly Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries, participated in the meetings of the 45th regular session of the Council, which was held today at the Liberation Hall in Bayan Palace in the Kuwaiti capital.
The session was attended by HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Their Excellencies the members of the official delegation accompanying His Highness the Amir, a number of Their Highnesses, Excellencies and Highnesses the members of the official delegations accompanying him, and the summit guests.
