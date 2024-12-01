Amir Leaves Kuwait

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The Amir HH Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani left Kuwait on Sunday, after heading the State of Qatar's delegation to the 45th Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Summit, which concluded earlier in Kuwait City.

His Highness was seen off, at Kuwait International Airport, by Chief of the Kuwait National Guard HE Sheikh Mubarak Al-Humoud Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.

HH the Amir was accompanied by Prime and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, along with an official delegation.