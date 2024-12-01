Azerbaijan Conducts Test Exams For Candidates Applying To Work In Judicial Bodies

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The State Examination Center (SEC) together with the of Justice held a test for candidates who want to work in judicial bodies.

Azernews reports, citing the SEC that 100 test tasks were presented to candidates in the exam. Of them, 80 tasks determine knowledge and skills on legislation, and 20 tasks determine the ability to draw logical conclusions. Each correct answer on legislation-related tasks is counted as 1 point, and on logic 0.5 points. The maximum possible score is 90. Wrong answers do not affect the result of correct answers.

Candidates had the opportunity to get acquainted with the results when they completed the exam or when the allotted time for the exam was over. The results will also be posted on the DIM website tomorrow.

2 out of 185 people whose candidacy was registered to take the exam did not come to the exam. 116 candidates who scored 55 or more points were admitted to the second stage of the competition - the interview.

The Appeals Commission regarding the results of the exam will be held on December 3-4 from 14:00 to 17:00 in the main administrative building of the Ministry of Education (address: Baku city, Nasimi district, academician Hasan Aliyev street, 299).