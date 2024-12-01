Azerbaijan Conducts Test Exams For Candidates Applying To Work In Judicial Bodies
Date
12/1/2024 8:08:31 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
The State Examination Center (SEC) together with the Ministry of
Justice held a test for candidates who want to work in judicial
bodies.
Azernews reports, citing the SEC that 100 test
tasks were presented to candidates in the exam. Of them, 80 tasks
determine knowledge and skills on legislation, and 20 tasks
determine the ability to draw logical conclusions. Each correct
answer on legislation-related tasks is counted as 1 point, and on
logic 0.5 points. The maximum possible score is 90. Wrong answers
do not affect the result of correct answers.
Candidates had the opportunity to get acquainted with the
results when they completed the exam or when the allotted time for
the exam was over. The results will also be posted on the DIM
website tomorrow.
2 out of 185 people whose candidacy was registered to take the
exam did not come to the exam. 116 candidates who scored 55 or more
points were admitted to the second stage of the competition - the
interview.
The Appeals Commission regarding the results of the exam will be
held on December 3-4 from 14:00 to 17:00 in the main administrative
building of the Ministry of Education (address: Baku city, Nasimi
district, academician Hasan Aliyev street, 299).
