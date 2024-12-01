Security Forces Destroy Drug Labs In Western Afghanistan

(MENAFN- IANS) Kabul, Dec 1 (IANS) Afghan security forces have destroyed 12 clandestine drug processing labs and set on fire 46,000 kg of illicit drugs in western Afghanistan's Ghor province, the office of Deputy of Interior for Counter-Narcotics said in a statement on Sunday.

The of counter-narcotics have launched separate operations on the outskirts of Firoz Koah city, the capital of the province, destroying the 11 drug processing labs and discovering and burning the 46,000 kg of illicit drugs, the statement said, as reported by Xinhua news agency.

Without providing details on whether anyone was arrested for involvement in the case, the statement added that the drugs were used in manufacturing heroin.

Reportedly, there are more than 3 million drug users in Afghanistan. The Afghan caretaker government has vowed to crack down on poppy cultivation, its processing, and drug trafficking until the war-ravaged country gets rid of the menace.