(MENAFN) A senior official has warned that the ongoing conflict between NATO and Russia is a hybrid war that has already surpassed the tensions of a second Cold War. General Christian Badia, deputy chief of NATO’s Allied Command Transformation, stated in an interview with Suddeutsche Zeitung that Russia is waging a hybrid war against the West, with escalating risks due to numerous "grey areas" that could lead to miscalculations. Badia emphasized that the current confrontation is not just a revival of the Cold War, but rather part of a new world order.



He also pointed out that Russia is supported by China, North Korea, and Iran, who are collaborating on military advancements such as hypersonic weapons, satellites, and cyberspace technology. Although Badia did not provide details on these claims, he highlighted that these nations aim to challenge Western dominance. His statements align with Russian officials, who have described the global situation as a hybrid war, particularly criticizing NATO’s involvement in the Ukraine conflict. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov previously stated that NATO is already engaged in a hybrid war with Russia, using Ukraine as a proxy.

MENAFN01122024000045015687ID1108943185