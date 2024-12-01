Media reports Imran Khan backers cancelling demonstration due to crackdown

(MENAFN) Supporters of imprisoned former Pakistani Prime Imran Khan have announced a temporary halt to their protests in Islamabad following a violent raid by security forces, according to reports. The protests, organized by Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, began on Sunday, with thousands marching to demand his release. Khan, who was ousted in April 2022 and faces numerous charges, has been imprisoned since his ousting. His party describes the charges as motivated.



A statement from PTI on Wednesday confirmed the suspension of protests due to the "brutality" of the government’s crackdown. The violence escalated on Tuesday night, with reports of at least eight PTI members killed and a large security force raid in central Islamabad. Tear gas was used, and nearly 1,000 protesters were arrested. The clashes left several security personnel dead, including four paramilitary soldiers.



Despite the suspension, PTI officials vowed to announce their next steps soon. Imran Khan’s wife, Bushra Bibi, who was leading the protest, reportedly escaped unharmed, but authorities are seeking her arrest. Khan, currently detained in Rawalpindi's Adiala jail, faces multiple charges including corruption, terrorism, and violation of state secrets. The PTI maintains that the military and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif rigged the February election to stay in power.

MENAFN01122024000045015687ID1108943183