Study indicates diversity training surges hostility, division

(MENAFN) A new study by Rutgers University's Social Perception Lab and the Network Contagion Research Institute (NCRI) suggests that Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) programs, intended to reduce discrimination, may instead foster hostility and division. The study, released on Monday, found that DEI training often worsens biases by creating a hostile attribution bias—where participants perceive prejudice even when it's not present—and encourages punitive responses to perceived wrongdoings. Some participants, particularly those opposing DEI efforts, are labeled as "racist" or "fascist," and this can lead to demands for punishments such as firings or public apologies.



The study also criticized the reliance of DEI materials on controversial authors like Ibram X. Kendi and Robin DiAngelo, whose works promote ideas seen as divisive, such as claiming that Western institutions inherently enforce racist ideologies and advocating for anti-racist discrimination. Additionally, DEI training focused on topics like anti-Islamophobia may cause unwarranted perceptions of victimization, even when there is no evidence of unfair treatment. The researchers concluded that DEI programs, with their emphasis on systemic oppression, can breed distrust and alter people's views on fairness and events. According to a 2023 Pew Research Center study, about 52% of American workers are required to participate in DEI training at their workplaces.

