Bong Go calls on PhilHealth to fulfill promises as he lauds inclusion of dental services in its benefits

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) PHILIPPINES, December 1 - Press Release

November 30, 2024

Bong Go calls on PhilHealth to fulfill promises as he lauds inclusion of services in its benefits

Senator Christopher "Bong" Go, Chairperson of the Senate Committee on and Demography, has praised the inclusion of dental services in the Philippine Health Insurance Corporation's (PhilHealth) healthcare benefit packages. The initiative marks a significant step in expanding universal healthcare access, prioritizing preventive oral healthcare, and fulfilling promises made to the Filipino people.

"This is a big win for public health," Go remarked. "Matagal na nating isinusulong ang mas malawak na benepisyo para sa kalusugan ng bawat Pilipino, at kasama na dito ang dental care. Ang kalusugan ng ating bibig ay konektado sa ating pangkalahatang kalusugan, kaya dapat lang na bahagi ito ng universal health care."

The newly approved benefit package by PhilHealth includes essential dental services such as oral screening, prophylaxis or teeth cleaning, fluoride varnish application, pit and fissure sealants, Class V restorative procedures, emergency tooth extractions, and dental consultations.

Go has been a staunch advocate for expanded healthcare benefits particularly under the Universal Health Care (UHC) Act, emphasizing during various Senate hearings the importance of integrating oral health into the broader healthcare system. He credited persistent efforts in ensuring that oral health does not remain an overlooked aspect of Filipinos' overall well-being.

"Sa bawat pagdinig, paulit-ulit nating ipinaalala na ang Universal Health Care ay hindi kumpleto kung hindi kasama ang oral health. Importante ito, lalo na para sa mga kababayan nating hindi kayang magpabunot o magpagamot ng ngipin," he added.

Under the approved package, PhilHealth will provide maximum coverage of PHP 1,000 per patient annually for preventive oral health services. This includes PHP 300 for the first visit, covering oral examinations, cleaning, and fluoride varnish application. A second visit, at least four months apart, will also be covered for the same amount. Additionally, a maximum of PHP 200 per tooth (up to two teeth annually) will be allocated for pit and fissure sealants or Class V restorative procedures.

The program also prohibits co-payments for public dentists, ensuring that patients accessing services from government facilities will receive treatment at no additional cost. For private dentists, co-payments will be capped at specific rates, including PHP 1,500 for oral exams and prophylaxis, and PHP 600 for emergency extractions.

Health Secretary Teodoro Herbosa Jr. also highlighted the preventive approach of the package, noting that dentists under the PhilHealth Konsulta Program will deliver the services, with referrals from Konsulta providers also being accommodated.

Meanwhile, during previous Senate hearings, Go recounted one of his visits in Cebu where an individual sought help for dental care. When referred to DOH, the patient was informed that giving dentures was not covered by government medical assistance programs under the current regulations: "Napasubo ako. Sabi ko, bigyan ko kayo ng (pustiso). Pero bawal po."

Go emphasized that many poor Filipinos are unable to pay for dental services, and this lack of access severely affects their quality of life. He questioned why comprehensive dental care, including the provision of dentures, could not be included as part of medical services that can be covered by medical aid from government.

"Sa mga mahirap nating kababayan na ayaw na magpa-dentist, gagamit ng sinulid o hihilain na lang ('yung ngipin nila)... Wala po silang pambayad sa dentist," he noted.

The senator then called for amending the regulations, suggesting that affordable dentures should be made available to those in need through medical assistance programs given the sufficient amount of budget allocated this year.

As the leading proponent of health reforms in the Senate, Go continues to advocate for accessible healthcare across all sectors reminding PhilHealth to fulfill its commitments to the Filipino people.

After numerous appeals from Go, PhilHealth has also officially committed to ensuring the implementation of their other promises such as increasing case rates; expanding benefits packages, especially for the top 10 mortality diseases; providing free medicines and assistive devices, such as eyeglasses and wheelchairs; inclusion of dental, visual, emergency and preventive care; as well as updating policies to meet the needs of Filipinos.

Go has pressed PhilHealth to accelerate its other reforms following the long-overdue scrapping of the Single Period of Confinement (SPC) policy last month. While its removal was a significant step triggered by Go's consistent appeals for reform, he has also brought to light the 24-hour confinement rule, which required patients to be hospitalized for at least a day to qualify for insurance coverage. PhilHealth officials have also committed to revisiting and remove this rule.

"Pera po ito ng taumbayan, bawat piso ay pinagpaguran. Dapat po itong gamitin sa paraan na talagang makikinabang ang mga mamamayan," Go said, reaffirming his commitment to policies that lessen the financial burden on ordinary citizens.

Earlier, Go expressed strong commendation for the Supreme Court's issuance of a temporary restraining order (TRO) blocking the transfer of PhilHealth's excess funds to the National Treasury.

"This is one big win for the Filipino people! Sulit ang ating pangungulit!" he declared, underscoring that public health funds should solely support the health and wellness of Filipinos.

"Ang pondo ng PhilHealth ay para sa Health!" Go reiterated, emphasizing that these funds are essential for meeting the medical needs of Filipinos, particularly the underprivileged.

While appreciative of the TRO, Go stressed that this is merely a step in his ongoing efforts to ensure that PhilHealth fully delivers on its commitments to Filipinos. "Pero hindi dito nagtatapos ang ating krusada para sa kalusugan at kapakanan ng ating mga mamamayan. Hindi ko titigilan ang PhilHealth hanggang tuparin nila ang lahat ng kanilang pangako," he said.

