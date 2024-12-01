Kanguva OTT Release: Date, India Streaming Details, When & Where To Watch - All You Need To Know

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Kanguva OTT release: Missed the movie in cinemas? You can catch the Tamil blockbuster on streaming in December 2024. We bring you all the India streaming details, when and where to watch for Kanguva OTT .

An epic fantasy action starring south movie superstar Suriya, Kanguva also features actors Bobby Deol and Disha Patani in their Tamil debuts. Directed by Siruthai Siva, the movie starrer story spans two timelines, following 2024 residing bounty hunter Francis Theodore and a tribal warrior in 1070. The two are connected by a mysterious promise involving a child.

The movie was first announced as“Suriya 39” in 2019, but production was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic . Shooting resumed in 2022 under the title“Suriya 42”.



Amazon Prime Video has bought the OTT streaming rights for Kanguva in India. Prime Video reportedly acquired the OTT rights to Kanguva for ₹100 crore.

It is likely to see an India-wide OTT release in multiple languages - Tamil , Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, Hindi, English, Spanish and French. The blockbuster will be available to stream from December 13, 2024.

Kanguva, hit the silver screens on November 14 with massive box office pull, as it marked superstar Suriya's return to the big screen after a gap of two years. The critics and audiences both celebrated the movie's action-packed narrative and visuals.

While Suriya has a double role, Deol plays the primary antagonist, and Patani the female lead. Supporting actors include Natarajan Subramaniam, KS Ravikumar, Yogi Babu, Redin Kingsley and more.