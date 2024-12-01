(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Tecnisa, a veteran player in Brazil's sector, has unveiled a daring plan to boost its capital. The company aims to raise up to R$25 million ($4.3 million) through a new share issuance. This move comes as Tecnisa grapples with headwinds and seeks to fortify its position.



The proposed capital increase ranges from R$13.3 million ($2.3 million) to R$25 million ($4.3 million). Tecnisa will achieve this by issuing between 9 million and 16.9 million new shares. The company has set the price for these new shares at R$1.48 each.



Shareholders will decide the fate of this proposal on December 20, 2024. If approved, existing shareholders will have the first right to purchase these new shares. The controlling shareholders have already expressed interest in partially exercising this right.



Tecnisa's decision reflects the challenges faced by Brazil's real estate market. The company reported a net loss of R$153.75 million ($26.5 million) in the past year. This capital raise aims to address these financial pressures and improve Tecnisa's standing with investors.







The company plans to use the new funds to strengthen its cash position and reduce debt. By doing so, Tecnisa hopes to lower its capital costs and enhance its risk profile in the financial market. This strategy aligns with the principles of financial responsibility and self-reliance.



However, this move is not without consequences for current shareholders. Those who choose not to participate face a potential dilution of their ownership. The dilution could range from 10.90% to 18.66%, depending on the final amount raised.

Tecnisa Aims to Reduce Debt and Improve Market Perception with Fundraising

Tecnisa's journey in Brazil's real estate market spans over four decades. The company has weathered numerous economic cycles since its founding in 1977. This latest capital raise represents another chapter in its long history of adaptation and survival.



The Brazilian real estate sector continues to face challenges. Tecnisa's recent performance reflects these difficulties. Despite an 11% growth in net sales, the company struggled with significant contract cancellations in its Belaterra project.



Tecnisa's stock performance also tells a story of struggle. With a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.66 and no dividends paid in the last year, the company faces an uphill battle to regain investor confidence.



This capital raise marks a critical juncture for Tecnisa. It represents a calculated risk in the company's efforts to regain financial stability and market competitiveness. The success of this move could determine Tecnisa's trajectory in the coming years.



As Brazil's economy continues to evolve, companies like Tecnisa must adapt to survive. This capital raise demonstrates the company's proactive approach to addressing its challenges. It also highlights the ongoing volatility in Brazil's real estate market.







