QIIB Launches Special Financing Offer In Celebration Of Qatar National Day

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: QIIB has launched a special financing offer in celebration of Qatar National Day, offering customers a competitive rate along with the opportunity to receive an all-expenses-paid package. Guaranteed for every customer according to the terms and conditions, without any draw.

The offer is valid from 1 December 2024 till 31 December 2024, and covers personal, real estate, and car financing, with a starting profit rate of 5.50 percent.

Commenting on the launch of the financing offer in the occasion of the National Day, Khalid Abdulrahman Al Shaibei (pictured), Head of Business Development at QIIB, stated:“In conjunction with the announcement of our financing offer, we extend our heartfelt congratulations to our wise leadership and the people of Qatar on this proud occasion. We celebrate Qatar National Day each year in a special way, offering promotions that cater to our customers' expectations and diverse financing needs.”

He added:“This year's offer has been designed to cater to a wide range of financing options, including personal, real estate, and car financing."

"The terms and benefits are crafted to align with competitive market factors and enhance the experience of our diverse customer base”.

He clarified:“As part of the financing offer's benefits, we are delighted to reward our customers with the opportunity to win an all-expenses-paid travel package for two to any destination of their choice from our wide selection of available locations, provided they meet the terms and conditions outlined in the offer”.

Al Shaibei stated that:“The National Day financing offer is tailored to meet the diverse needs of all customers, both citizens and residents, including existing bank clients and new customers looking to transfer their obligations to QIIB. We welcome everyone seeking competitive financing with attractive terms, grace periods, and the chance to enjoy exclusive benefits, in addition to our high-quality service, fast processing, and flexible financing procedures”.

Furthermore, he stressed that:“QIIB remains committed to enhancing customer service across all aspects, including financing, services, and special offers."

"The bank will continue to strengthen operational efficiency and stay at the forefront of key banking developments, particularly in the realm of digital transformation. With most of QIIB's services now accessible through various digital channels, we have seen a significant increase in customer satisfaction. This growth has led to an expanded customer base and higher demand for the diverse range of products offered by the bank”.

It is important to highlight that customers can fully benefit from the National Day financing offer by accessing it through mobile or internet banking for personal financing, or by visiting any of QIIB's branches for real estate and car financing.