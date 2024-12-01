Hezbollah-Israel Ceasefire Takes Effect, Gaza Awaits Its Own

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) A ceasefire between Hezbollah and Israel came into effect at dawn on Wednesday, following an escalation of Israeli across Lebanon, including in the capital Beirut, where the Israeli conducted dozens of air raids. The ceasefire was announced shortly after a statement by US President Joe Biden on Tuesday evening. In the hours that followed, thousands of Lebanese residents from cities and villages that had been bombed by Israeli forces began returning to their homes.

Despite the ceasefire, the Israeli military imposed a ban on to certain villages previously evacuated. In response, the Lebanese army urged residents in frontline areas, particularly in the southern regions, to delay their return until Israeli forces had withdrawn from the area.

Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati expressed his support for the return of displaced citizens, noting,“Since dawn today, I have been monitoring the convoys of displaced people returning to their villages in southern Lebanon. These images affirm the Lebanese people's determination to stay connected to their land and values. We are now awaiting the army's plan to reinforce its presence in the south and ensure a gradual, safe return for all displaced families.”

Mikati also called on returnees and those still remaining in their homes to follow the Lebanese army's instructions for their safety.

Hezbollah's Deputy Political Council Head, Mahmoud Qamati, expressed skepticism about the Israeli government's commitment to the ceasefire. He criticized Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, saying,“Netanyahu has a history of deception. We must be cautious and scrutinize any agreements made by the Israeli government.”

Meanwhile, in Gaza, the Ministry of Health reported three new massacres committed by Israeli forces over the past 24 hours, resulting in 33 deaths and 134 injuries. This brings the total death toll in Gaza since the beginning of the Israeli offensive on 7 October 2023, to 44,282, with over 104,880 individuals wounded.

Amid the ongoing conflict, displaced Palestinians in Gaza expressed mixed feelings about the Hezbollah-Israel ceasefire. While some hoped it could signal a broader peace, they remained uncertain about a similar agreement for Gaza, where the humanitarian situation continues to worsen.

The United Nations reported that it had made 41 attempts this month to reach Palestinians in northern Gaza with life-saving aid, but all efforts were blocked by Israeli authorities, who failed to facilitate the delivery of humanitarian assistance.



