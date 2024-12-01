Shri. Manoj Mittal, CMD - SIDBI meets Bihar Chief Secretary Shri. Amrit Lal Meena (IAS) to Strengthen SIDBI's MSME Outreach in Bihar

(MENAFN- Concept PR) Patna: Shri Manoj Mittal, Chairman and Managing Director, Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI) met Shri Amrit Lal Meena, IAS, the Chief Secretary of Bihar, to apprise him of SIDBI’s ongoing work in the State to enhance the reach of its credit and credit-plus services and its support to State’s MSMEs with capex and working capital support.



During the meeting, Shri Mittal assured the Chief Secretary of SIDBI’s unwavering commitment towards the MSME sector of Bihar, to make it a driver of economic growth, employment generation, and innovation in the State.



While appreciating SIDBI’s work in Bihar, Shri Meena suggested the scale-up of SIDBI’s ongoing financing model to provide curated financial services and products to Cluster Level Federations (CLFs) of Jeevika; collaboration with different state government departments and deepening of SIDBI’s credit and developmental footprints in Bihar.







MENAFN01122024003019000970ID1108942729