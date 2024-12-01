ABDULLAH AL-QAHTANI THRILLS HOME CROWD WITH PFL MENA TITLE ON HISTORIC NIGHT FOR MMA IN SAUDI ARABIA

(MENAFN- Hill & Knowlton) RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA (29 November 2024) – The inaugural PFL MENA Championship delivered an unforgettable spectacle at King Saud University in Riyadh on Friday as local hero Abdullah Al-Qahtani thrilled the home crowd by claiming the Featherweight PFL MENA Championship title.



The Saudi Arabian fighter, known as “The Reaper”, was one of four PFL MENA champions crowned on a watershed night for mixed martial arts in the region as part of a five-fight card featuring Arab fighters.



Competing in the headline bout of the PFL MENA Championship, ahead of the PFL Global Season Championship, Al-Qahtani ensured a fitting end to the historic occasion with a brilliant first-round knockout of Morocco’s Marouane Bellagouit.



The final move began with a perfect right hand that sent Bellagouit flying to the ground, and sensing a finish, Al-Qahtani moved in to complete the job with a barrage of powerful punches to claim the title and send the packed crowd into raptures. The 27-year-old’s professional record now stands at 10-2.



On what it means to win the PFL MENA title on front of his home fans, Al-Qahtani said: “I’ve been waiting for this belt for a long time. To win the belt here in Saudi Arabia, I dedicate it to all my people and my family. I’m very happy for this.”



Al Qahtani thanked the crowd for their support and providing him the energy to get the victory, adding: “When I’m in the cage I feel that it’s not just me who’s fighting – all the crowd, all the people are with me and it gives me a big push.”



In the co-main event of the PFL MENA card, Egypt’s Omar El Dafrawy continued his remarkable resurgence with a sensational second-round TKO of Kuwaiti Mohammad Alaqraa to claim the PFL MENA Welterweight title.



Following four straight defeats, the 29-year-old has rebuilt his MMA career in stunning style and his win on Friday night was his seventh in a row to take his record to 13-6. El Dafrawy had to weather a storm in the first round but came out firing in the second. He caught a body kick from Alaqraa and rained down punches and hammer fists for an incredible knockout victory.



On his stunning career turnaround, El Dafrawy said: “It’s these details in the mental game that were lacking. Not because I didn’t know what to do, it was because I was just rushing into things when I had so much stuff going on outside [of MMA] in my personal life.



“A professional athlete needs to be very clear. I live in one of the most laidback places on Earth: Bali. Have you heard of a fighter who lives in Bali? No one! But this is where I found my peace and it takes a lot of discipline. So when you know how to discipline yourself in very distracting environments, you can rule the world.”



It was for the third PFL MENA bout when the event truly came alive as the sizeable crowd inside the arena threw their support behind Saudi trailblazer Hattan Alsaif, who duly delivered with superb stoppage of Algeria’s Lilia Osman.



Alsaif made history as the first Saudi woman to sign with a major global MMA promotion when she joined the PFL in January, and the rising star made sure to delight her fans throughout an exhilarating fight.



The 23-year-old fed off the sizzling energy of the fans, her every strike, takedown, and grapple greeted with thunderous cheers. A high-octane first round saw both fighters have degrees of success, although Alsaif always looked far more dangerous.



The knockout came in the second round as Alsaif landed a series of thumping knees to Osman’s body to send the Algerian debutant to the canvas, sparking a roaring reaction from the fans. Alsaif’s amateur MMA record now reads 3-0 with all three victories coming by stoppage.



Asked to reflect on her performance, Hattan Alsaif said: “All of my fights are tough to be honest, because you need to prepare mentally, physically, strength – you need to be prepared for everything. You never know what plan your opponent has for you. So it was a hard fight but I enjoyed every single moment and I’m ready for what is to come next.”



In the second bout on the PFL MENA Championship card, Iraq’s Ali Taleb collected the Bantamweight title with a spectacular first-round knockout of Moroccan Rachid El Hazoume. Taleb got hold of El Hazoume’s right leg and loaded up a massive right hand to knock his opponent out cold in the opening round.



The emphatic victory, Taleb’s third in succession, extends the Sweden-based fighter’s pro MMA record to 12-1.



On becoming the first PFL MENA Bantamweight champion, Taleb said: “I feel like I’m dreaming but I’m not dreaming. It’s hard work I put in during training that paid off.”



Commenting on his one-punch knockout, Taleb added: “This hand, bro, when I connect, they sleep. All respect to all of my opponents, but it’s true, when I connect, they sleep.”



Kicking off the action, Iran’s Mohsen Mohammadseifi clinched the Lightweight MENA Championship title with a unanimous decision victory over George Eids of Lebanon.

An intriguing contest burst into life during the fourth round when Mohammadseifi sent Eids to the canvas, but the Lebanese fighter recovered quickly and finished the round strong, much to the delight of the strong and vocal Lebanese crowd.



Mohammadseifi, a five-time kung-fu world champion, ultimately did enough to secure the victory on the scorecards; his higher strike volume and land rate and superior stamina proving the difference in this title fight to extend his win streak to seven bouts. The Iranian’s professional MMA record now stands at 7-2.



PFL MENA is creating a pathway for athletes from the region to compete in the PFL Global Season. The championship bouts, for both the Global Season and PFL MENA, were five, five-minute rounds, and for the first time in the history of the PFL Championships, the rule set allowed elbows.



PFL MENA Championships Results:



Abdullah Al-Qahtani (10-2) def. Marouane Bellagouit (6-1) via TKO at 3:21 of round one

Omar El Dafrawy (13-6) def. Mohammad Alaqraa (7-1) via TKO at :57 of round two

Hattan Alsaif (3-0) def. Lilia Osmani (0-1) via KO at 1:37 of round two

Ali Taleb (12-1) def. Rachid El Hazoume (15-4) via KO at 1:25 of round one

Mohsen Mohammadseifi (7-2) def. Georges Eid (10-5) via unanimous decision (50-45 x2, 49-46)



PFL Showcase Bouts Results:



Mansour Barnaoui (22-6) def. Alfie Davis (17-5-1) via submission [rear-naked choke] at 3:41 of round three

Slim Trabelsi (8-0) def. Abraham Bably (5-1) via split decision (29-28x2, 28-29)

Gabriel Braga (15-2) def. Jeremy Kennedy (19-5) via unanimous decision (29-28 x3)

Asael Adjoudj (9-1) def. Jose Perez (9-2) via submission [guillotine choke] at 1:10 of round three

Costello van Steenis (16-3) def. Joao Dantas (7-2) via KO at :48 of round one





