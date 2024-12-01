Planning To Shift To Europe? No Visa Required To Live Or Work In THIS Destination - Check How To Get Here

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Thinking of working in a place where you're surrounded by snow for most part of the year? Although many may consider this situation impossible due to visa restrictions, the rules for a particular island community say otherwise.

Svalbard, a beautiful archipelago located above the Arctic Circle, does not require a visa, if anyone plans to work or live there. However, the trick in the tale comes when one has to cross Norway to get to Svalbard.

Norway is part of the Schengen Area. So unless one is from a country such as Belgium, Spain, among others, that requires a Schengen visa , one can easily get to Svalbard without a visa. The Schengen area includes 29 European countries that have abolished internal borders and allow citizens to travel freely between them.

According to information available on the Schengen visa portal, the Schengen Area covers most of the European countries. The exceptions are the UK and the future signatories of the Schengen Agreement: Romania, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus and Ireland.“Norway, Switzerland, Lichtenstein and Iceland are also within the Schengen Area, although they are not the EU members,” states the website.

While relocating to Svalbard might be luring, and seem like an easy task, living in the archipelago comes with its own set of challenges. The harsh environment sees winter temperatures dropping below -20°C, with long periods of darkness. It is only during the summer months, that residents can experience 24 hours of daylight. Housing is often limited and expensive, and the isolation can also be overwhelming.