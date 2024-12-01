H.E. Fatima Al Kaabi: Martyrs sacrifices demonstrated that loyalty to the nation and its leadership is deeply rooted value in the hearts of Emiratis

(MENAFN- Misbar Communications) UAE, Dubai November 29th ,2024: Her Excellency Dr. Fatima Al Kaabi, Director General of Emirates Drug Establishment, stated that Emirati martyrs have showcased what courage and selflessness truly mean and demonstrated that loyalty to the nation and its leadership is deeply rooted value in the hearts of Emiratis, surpassing every sacrifice.

Their legacy of giving the ultimate is an enduring source of pride for all who belong to the UAE. Their sacrifices inspire a sense of duty and determination to continue the journey of sustainable development, ensuring the nation remains resilient against any challenges, Al Kaabi added.

Driving force for progress

In a statement on Commemoration Day, Al Kaabi said: “The sacrifices of Emirati martyrs have always been, and continue to be, a driving force for progress and prosperity. They paved the way for strengthening the UAE's position as a leading nation in achieving security and peace while contributing to the creation of a strong, cohesive society driven by a spirit of giving and dedication.

Martyrs’ legacy

She added: "On this significant day, we renew our pledge to the nation and its leadership to remain true to the legacy of the martyrs, remain dedicated to our national mission, always mindful of their sacrifices, which will continue to inspire us. Their legacy will continue to drive us to enhance health services, ensuring health security for the community while meeting the highest standards of excellence and quality to keep the UAE a beacon of leadership and innovation.







MENAFN01122024006976014991ID1108942697